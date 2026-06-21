In case you missed it: Duduzile doesn’t blame Zuma | DA dissatisfied with Steehuisen’s removal | Councillors murdered

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 21 June 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update

In the news today, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla said she doesn’t accept any responsibility for the perceived “implosion” of the MK party.

Meanwhile, anger is brewing among some members in the DA over the way the party’s new leader Geordin Hill-Lewis decided to remove John Steehuisen as agriculture minister.

Furthermore, two politicians were gunned down on Saturday, as the country was holding a voter registration weekend ahead of the local government elections in November.

Weather tomorrow: 22 June 2026

South Africans are in for a grey and chilly start to the week, with a widespread blanket of cloud cover expected to dominate conditions on Monday. According to the South African Weather Service (Saws)’s weather forecast, people can expect a cool to cold day across parts of the country, while some areas can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms. Read full forecast here.

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Zuma-Sambudla does not blame her father for her expulsion from MK party

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at a media briefing in Sandton, Johannesburg, 21 June 2026 after her expulsion from the MK party. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla said she doesn’t accept any responsibility for the perceived “implosion” of the MK party.

“I do blame the people around the leadership [of the party],” she said.

She also said she does not feel betrayed by her father, party leader Jacob Zuma. “I, again, blame the people around him.”

Zuma-Sambudla said this at a media briefing on Sunday after she and former national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela were expelled from the party on Thursday.

CONTINUE READING: Zuma-Sambudla does not blame her father for her expulsion from MK party

Anger mounting in DA over Steehuisen’s removal as minister

Former DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Anger is brewing among some members in the DA over the way the party’s new leader Geordin Hill-Lewis decided to remove John Steehuisen as agriculture minister.

According to reports, the discontent centres on an agreement made between Hill-Lewis and Steenhuisen that the agriculture minister would remain in his position if he didn’t run for another term as DA leader.

It comes after Hill-Lewis wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking for several changes to the Cabinet of the government of national unity (GNU). Among these changes is the replacement of Steenhuisen by Willie Aucamp as minister of agriculture. The former DA leader will now be the deputy minister of trade, industry and competition.

Ramaphosa has not yet confirmed the Cabinet reshuffle.

CONTINUE READING: Anger mounting in DA over Steehuisen’s removal as minister

DA and ANC councillors murdered on voter registration weekend

DA councillor Sinovuyo Dyokwe was killed while returning home from a voter registration venue. Picture: X/@IanCameron23

Two politicians were gunned down on Saturday, as the country was holding a voter registration weekend ahead of the local government elections in November.

Sinovuyo Dyokwe, the DA’s Dunoon ward candidate, was shot while returning home from a voter registration venue.

JP Smith, City of Cape Town’s MMC for safety and security, said the DA is “saddened and outraged” by Dyokwe’s murder.

“Known for her bright smile and bubbly personality, Sinovuyo was instrumental in growing the DA voter base in Dunoon and cemented herself as a reliable and effective community activist,” said Smith.

CONTINUE READING: DA and ANC councillors murdered on voter registration weekend

Giyani municipality axes top officials over stolen service delivery equipment

Greater Giyani Municipality. Picture: Twitter / @CapricornFMNews

The Greater Giyani municipality in Limpopo has confirmed that it has dismissed two of its senior officials over their alleged involvement in the theft and sale of municipal fleet vehicles.

News of the dismissals was allegedly kept hush-hush until the media unearthed them this week.

Those privy to the news told The Citizen that the dismissals occurred last week, but only came to light after the pair apparently showed up at work on Monday and were reportedly denied access to municipal premises by heavily armed security guards.

“We can confirm that the two officials have been dismissed following a thorough investigation into alleged misconduct,” said municipality spokesperson Steven Mabunda on Friday.

CONTINUE READING: Giyani municipality axes top officials over stolen service delivery equipment

Free State police appeal for help to find man linked to the shooting of a student

One of the wanted men, Tsumbeza. Picture: Supplied

Police in the Free State are appealing to the public to help locate a man who is a person of interest in a shooting at a guest house in Botshabelo, where a student was shot in the leg and later died.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane said the man is known as Tsumbeza and on the day of the shooting he was travelling with the deceased’s boyfriend, Tenda.

The case is being handled by the Park Road police station in Bloemfontein. Mpakane did not say when the shooting incident took place.

CONTINUE READING: Free State police appeal for help to find man linked to the shooting of a student

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Ramaphosa rejects Third World label | Saps prepares for June 30 | KZN leads voter registrations