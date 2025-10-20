Celebs And Viral

LaConco celebrates 34th birthday [PICS]

By Lineo Lesemane

20 October 2025

04:12 pm

LaConco 34th birthday

LaConco celebrating her 34th birthday. Pictures: Instagram/@_laconco

Reality star and media personality Nonkanyiso Conco, better known as LaConco, recently celebrated her 34th birthday.

The Real Housewives of Durban star hosted a white-themed birthday and thanksgiving celebration.

LaConco's 34th birthday and thanksgiving ceremony décor. Picture: Instagram/@_laconco
LaConco’s 34th birthday and thanksgiving ceremony décor. Picture: Instagram/@_laconco

Star-studded celebration

The event was attended by LaConco’s close family and friends, as well as fellow celebrities such as Londie London, Zikhona Zodlaka and Asavela Mqokiyana.

Taking to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the celebration, LaConco shared videos and pictures from the event.

LaConco with singer Londie London at her birthday celebration. Picture: Instagram/@londie_london_official
LaConco with singer Londie London at her birthday celebration. Picture: Instagram/@londie_london_official

LacConco’s stunning birthday look

The birthday girl looked stunning in a strapless white dress with gentle ruching, delicate bead detailing, and a large ruffle that fell from one shoulder.

Her hair was styled in a sleek updo bun with a glossy finish. Her makeup accentuated her features with soft blush, winged eyeliner, full lashes and a nude lip, giving her a polished and elegant look.

