Jub Jub’s R5 000 bail extended after warrant of arrest dismissed

Maarohanye's lawyer told the court his client had been ill and had produced a medical certificate.

Moja Love television presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye’s legal battle is taking a toll on his career, with his lawyer telling the court that the media personality is struggling to secure work.

Maarohanye appeared briefly in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday as his firearm-related case was postponed to 17 September.

His R5 000 bail was extended, while a warrant of arrest issued after he failed to attend court two weeks earlier was struck off the roll following his appearance.

What his lawyer told the court

Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 5 February 2024 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Jub Jub’s lawyer reveals toll of legal battle

Maarohanye’s lawyer, Henry Motsemme, told the court his client had been ill on 24 August and had produced a medical certificate.

Motsemme explained that Maarohanye had been unable to drive after seeing a doctor and had been given a lift. The original medical certificate was reportedly left in the vehicle, although copies had already been emailed to his legal team.

The lawyer also highlighted the impact the case is allegedly having on his client’s livelihood. “He is very much stressed. He can’t get more work as he is used to. It is a big problem for him,” Motsemme said.

He added that Maarohanye was feeling “very sad” about the situation and wanted to remain a productive member of society.

Motsemme also defended his client against the allegations, saying: “He didn’t kidnap anyone, he didn’t fire anything at anyone.”

The charges now on the roll

The case stems from an alleged confrontation with an e-hailing driver in Edenvale on 14 June. Maarohanye allegedly accused the driver of being romantically involved with his partner. Earlier charges, including kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice, have since fallen away.

He now faces charges relating to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence and pointing an object likely to make someone believe it is a real firearm.

Investigators allegedly seized a pellet gun from his home. Maarohanye has denied pointing a firearm and has described the allegations as an exaggerated fabrication. Because of a previous conviction, the matter is treated as a Schedule 5 offence.

State says it is ready

The state told the court that investigations are complete and it is ready to proceed. The latest postponement will allow the defence to receive the full docket.

Maarohanye was previously detained for more than 48 hours following his arrest before his lawyers approached the Johannesburg High Court. He was subsequently released on R5 000 bail.

Why bookings have dried up

Maarohanye remains a television presenter, musician and public figure, but Motsemme says the pending case has affected his ability to secure work.

The situation does not amount to a finding of guilt. Maarohanye remains presumed innocent, and the allegations have yet to be tested at trial. The matter returns to court on 17 September, when the state and defence are expected to address the docket and the way forward.