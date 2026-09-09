From AKA’s murder case to Cat Matlala: The high-profile clients of Adv Annelene van den Heever

She is a prominent defence lawyer with controversial clients, the likes of Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and Radovan Krejcir.

When a video surfaced of Vusimuzi Cat Matlala angrily confronting his legal representative in court on 8 September, curious netizens quickly wondered who the fearless woman beside him was.

Podcaster Sol Phenduka commented, ” I doubt Mr Matlala would touch her . She seems connected to way more dangerous people “. This got Netizens curious about who some of those people are.

Who is Adv Annelene van den Heever?

Advocate Annelene van den Heever is one of South Africa’s better-known criminal defence advocates. She has built her career around representing clients in some of the country’s most closely watched criminal and public interest cases.

She is currently the lead counsel for businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, whose legal battles have placed her firmly in the spotlight. Matlala faces serious criminal charges, including attempted murder allegations. He is also appearing before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

At the commission, Van den Heever has repeatedly focused on her client’s constitutional rights, particularly the protection against self-incrimination. She argued that compelling Matlala to answer questions could prejudice his defence in his criminal proceedings. The commission later narrowed the privilege, requiring Matlala to identify specific risks before refusing questions.

The Matlala matter has also produced tense courtroom exchanges, with Van den Heever challenging evidence, procedure and questions put to her client. Her courtroom style has attracted considerable public attention.

But Matlala is far from her first high-profile client.

AKA and Tebogo “Tibz” Motsoane murder case

Accused Malusi Ndimande and Siyabonga Ndimande appear at Durban Magistrate’s Court on 11 November 2025, in Durban, South Africa. The two(2) Ndimande brothers arrived in KZN after being extradited from Eswatini for the murder case of SA rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes and chef Tebello Tibz Motsoane. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

In 2023, Van den Heever represented men arrested during the investigation into the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. She publicly challenged police over the arrests. She argued that her clients’ constitutional rights had been breached.

The case, which also drew attention to the wider circumstances surrounding the deaths of AKA and Tibz, became one of South Africa’s most closely followed criminal investigations. Van den Heever’s involvement placed her at the centre of legal arguments concerning the arrests. She was also involved in arguments about the evidence investigators gathered and the rights of the accused.

Tsakani Matlala in the matter of Tebogo Thobejane case

Tsakani Matlala; at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on 26 November 2025, in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture via Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Van den Heever has also been linked to the legal proceedings involving media personality and businesswoman Tebogo Thobejane, who survived an alleged assassination attempt in 2022. The case attracted widespread public attention because of the seriousness of the allegations and concerns about the safety of witnesses and public figures. She is the defence lawyer for Vusimuzi Cat Matlala and his wife, Tsakane Matlala.

They face 25 criminal counts primarily centred around failed assassination attempts.

Her involvement further highlighted her reputation for taking on complex, high-profile criminal cases. As with her other cases, the legal proceedings focused on testing the State’s evidence. The process also ensured that the accused received a fair trial.

Terror Twins

Thulsie twins ( Brandon Lee and Tony Lee Thulsie) appeared at the Johannesburg High Court on 17 January 2022, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture via Gallo Images/Papi Morake

She represented Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, who faced terrorism related charges. During the lengthy proceedings, she indicated that the defence would challenge aspects of the Terrorism Act. She continued fighting for the twins’ legal rights.

Radovan Krejcir

Radovan Krejcir was at the Life Bedford Gardens Hospital on 13 November 2013, in Johannesburg, South Africa. On 12 November 2013, a bomb was set off at Krejcir’s small business, Money Point, killing two people. Those injured are recovering at the Life Bedford Gardens Hospital. Picture: Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy

Van den Heever was also prominent in the defence of Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir during several high-profile criminal proceedings. She cross-examined witnesses and challenged the State’s version of events in cases involving kidnapping, attempted murder and other serious allegations.

Wandile Bozwana murder

Notorious businessman from Mamelodi, Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela, during his first appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday, 14 March 2019. Mathibela is accused of extortion, intimidation and assault. Picture: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe

She represented Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela in the murder case involving businessman Wandile Bozwana. Mathibela and three co-accused were ultimately convicted of Bozwana’s murder and the attempted murder of Mpho Baloyi.

Shepherd Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri preaches to worshippers during a service at the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG). Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

Van den Heever was part of Shepherd Bushiri’s defence team during his legal battles in South Africa. She later represented him in extradition proceedings in Malawi.

Anoj Singh

Former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anoj Singh testifies at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on 27 May 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Commission heard Transnet-related evidence. Picture: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

She also represented former Eskom and Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh at the State Capture Commission, where she sought more preparation time. She also challenged aspects of the proceedings.

Why is she famous?

⁠Adv Annelene van den Heever and Attorney Tshepo Mathopo at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on 17 April 2026, in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Van den Heever’s profile comes from representing controversial, high-profile clients while aggressively testing evidence, procedure, and constitutional protections. Her latest role in the Matlala case has once again put her legal tactics, courtroom exchanges and fearless advocacy under intense public scrutiny.