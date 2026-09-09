From AKA’s murder case to Cat Matlala: The high-profile clients of Adv Annelene van den Heever

She is a prominent defence lawyer with controversial clients, the likes of Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and Radovan Krejcir.
When a video surfaced of Vusimuzi Cat Matlala angrily confronting his legal representative in court on 8 September, curious netizens quickly wondered who the fearless woman beside him was.
Podcaster Sol Phenduka commented, ” I doubt Mr Matlala would touch her . She seems connected to way more dangerous people “. This got Netizens curious about who some of those people are.
Who is Adv Annelene van den Heever?
Advocate Annelene van den Heever is one of South Africa’s better-known criminal defence advocates. She has built her career around representing clients in some of the country’s most closely watched criminal and public interest cases.
She is currently the lead counsel for businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, whose legal battles have placed her firmly in the spotlight. Matlala faces serious criminal charges, including attempted murder allegations. He is also appearing before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
At the commission, Van den Heever has repeatedly focused on her client’s constitutional rights, particularly the protection against self-incrimination. She argued that compelling Matlala to answer questions could prejudice his defence in his criminal proceedings. The commission later narrowed the privilege, requiring Matlala to identify specific risks before refusing questions.
The Matlala matter has also produced tense courtroom exchanges, with Van den Heever challenging evidence, procedure and questions put to her client. Her courtroom style has attracted considerable public attention.
But Matlala is far from her first high-profile client.
AKA and Tebogo “Tibz” Motsoane murder case
In 2023, Van den Heever represented men arrested during the investigation into the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. She publicly challenged police over the arrests. She argued that her clients’ constitutional rights had been breached.
The case, which also drew attention to the wider circumstances surrounding the deaths of AKA and Tibz, became one of South Africa’s most closely followed criminal investigations. Van den Heever’s involvement placed her at the centre of legal arguments concerning the arrests. She was also involved in arguments about the evidence investigators gathered and the rights of the accused.
Tsakani Matlala in the matter of Tebogo Thobejane case
Van den Heever has also been linked to the legal proceedings involving media personality and businesswoman Tebogo Thobejane, who survived an alleged assassination attempt in 2022. The case attracted widespread public attention because of the seriousness of the allegations and concerns about the safety of witnesses and public figures. She is the defence lawyer for Vusimuzi Cat Matlala and his wife, Tsakane Matlala.
They face 25 criminal counts primarily centred around failed assassination attempts.
Her involvement further highlighted her reputation for taking on complex, high-profile criminal cases. As with her other cases, the legal proceedings focused on testing the State’s evidence. The process also ensured that the accused received a fair trial.
Terror Twins
She represented Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, who faced terrorism related charges. During the lengthy proceedings, she indicated that the defence would challenge aspects of the Terrorism Act. She continued fighting for the twins’ legal rights.
Radovan Krejcir
Van den Heever was also prominent in the defence of Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir during several high-profile criminal proceedings. She cross-examined witnesses and challenged the State’s version of events in cases involving kidnapping, attempted murder and other serious allegations.
Wandile Bozwana murder
She represented Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela in the murder case involving businessman Wandile Bozwana. Mathibela and three co-accused were ultimately convicted of Bozwana’s murder and the attempted murder of Mpho Baloyi.
Shepherd Bushiri
Van den Heever was part of Shepherd Bushiri’s defence team during his legal battles in South Africa. She later represented him in extradition proceedings in Malawi.
Anoj Singh
She also represented former Eskom and Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh at the State Capture Commission, where she sought more preparation time. She also challenged aspects of the proceedings.
Why is she famous?
Van den Heever’s profile comes from representing controversial, high-profile clients while aggressively testing evidence, procedure, and constitutional protections. Her latest role in the Matlala case has once again put her legal tactics, courtroom exchanges and fearless advocacy under intense public scrutiny.