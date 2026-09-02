Emtee walks free on R2 000 bail after spending 16 days in jail

After 16 days behind bars, South African rapper Emtee has finally returned home.

Mthembeni “Emtee” Ndevu was granted R2 000 bail on Wednesday after appearing at the Midrand Magistrates’ Court, bringing an end to his latest stint in custody.

The rapper’s release comes after his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, formally withdrew the assault case against him.

According to reports, Chinsamy told the court that she was withdrawing the matter for the sake of their children. The couple share three children and have endured a highly publicised and turbulent separation.

Emtee’s latest court battle

Emtee’s latest stint behind bars followed the revocation of his bail in August. The Roll Up hitmaker had previously been granted bail after being accused of breaching a 2023 protection order obtained by Chinsamy. The order prohibits him from verbally abusing or harassing her, including through social media.

His bail was revoked after he allegedly sent messages to Chinsamy, despite conditions that prevented communication between them.

The development marked the second time this year that Emtee had been taken into custody in connection with the protection order. He had initially spent a night behind bars in June before being granted R1 000 bail. At the time, the court ordered him not to communicate with Chinsamy or post anything about her online.

Strict conditions attached to his release

While Emtee is now out of custody, his freedom comes with strict conditions.

The court ordered the rapper to continue complying with the existing protection order. He must also refrain from communicating with Chinsamy and cannot post about her on social media.

The conditions are particularly significant given how publicly the couple’s relationship breakdown has played out.

Both Emtee and Chinsamy have previously made allegations about abuse during their relationship, with the rapper also publicly claiming that he had been assaulted. Chinsamy has also accused him of abuse. However, no criminal convictions have been reported in connection with these allegations to date, and investigations in these matters have concluded without formal legal findings against either party.

A turbulent chapter

Emtee and Chinsamy’s relationship has been under intense public scrutiny since their separation.

The rapper filed for divorce in 2023, although reports have indicated that the process has remained unresolved. The couple later reconciled and welcomed their third child before eventually going their separate ways again.