Kharishma’s family shares update on her recovery following fatal car crash

The 'Chokeslem' hitmaker was involved in a car accident with her colleagues in October last year.

The family of Limpopo music star Kharishma has shared an update on her recovery journey.

The singer, whose real name is Melita Magole, was involved in a fatal car accident with her colleagues on 31 October last year.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Grobler and Magazyn streets in Polokwane. It involved the artists’ hatchback and a bakkie.

The driver of the hatchback, 23-year-old artist and university student Vincent Maphopha, died at the scene, while the second victim, a local artist and University of Limpopo student, died in November in hospital.

Kharishma at advanced stage of recovery

In a statement on Tuesday, Kharishma’s family said she was in an advanced stage of recovery.

The family said Kharishma sustained serious injuries in the crash and has since been receiving ongoing medical care and support.

“The family of vocalist Kharishma wishes to inform her fans, supporters and the general public that Kharishma is at an advanced stage of recovery since she got involved in the tragic car accident in the early hours of 31 October 2025,” the statement read.

“We wish to reiterate that Kharishma suffered serious injuries and she has since been receiving the best medical care and support to ensure that she recovers to her best self.”

The family also urged fans to vote for her after she received multiple nominations at the Basadi in Music Awards 2026.

The Chokeslem hitmaker bagged three nominations, including Music Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Dance Music Artist of the Year.

“The nominations for the Basadi in Music Awards encouraged her to work hard in her recovery process. She is in good spirits and dedicated to her recovery,” the family said.

The family said Kharishma is currently not active on any social media platforms and that they will formally inform the public through official media channels once she is ready to return to the music business.

They have also requested privacy as she continues her healing and rehabilitation.