Bonko Khoza and wife reveal baby number two in stunning beach shoot [PICS]

The actors are expecting another bundle of joy.

South Africans celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, 21 June 2026, honouring all the men who have, through their actions, defined what it means to be a dad.

And for actor Bonko Khoza and his wife, Lesego Khoza, the occasion became even more special as they announced that they are expecting their second child together.

The couple shared the exciting news on their social media platforms through a beautiful photoshoot by the sea.

The pregnancy reveal came on Father’s Day, making the occasion even more meaningful for the growing family.

In a joint Instagram post, Bonko and Lesego shared a series of heart-warming photos featuring themselves and their first child, daughter Ama.

In the pictures, Lesego proudly showed off her growing baby bump while dressed in white on the beach, as the family celebrated the exciting new chapter in their lives.

Alongside the photos, Lesego penned a touching message dedicated to her husband.

Bonko and Lesego have often shared glimpses of their parenting journey with their followers. The couple tied the knot in March 2013 and welcomed their first daughter, Amahubo, in September 2023.

Now, less than three years later, the family is preparing to welcome another little one.

The joyful announcement comes amid sexual misconduct allegations that have been hanging over Khoza in recent weeks.

This follows claims by actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku, who shared audio clips and statements on social media alleging that Khoza violated agreed boundaries while filming a rape scene.

Khoza has vehemently denied the allegations.