Kirk Whalum to perform alongside Zonke, Judith Sephuma at Gauteng Soul and Jazz Concert

Soul, jazz, and Afro-pop collide as global and local legends promise an unforgettable live music experience.

Music lovers are counting down to one of the most glamorous nights on South Africa’s entertainment calendar as the Gauteng Soul and Jazz Concert makes its highly anticipated return.

Taking over the iconic SunBet Arena on Saturday, 13 June 2026, the all-star showcase promises smooth sounds, timeless hits, and a premium live experience led by none other than international jazz icon Kirk Whalum.

The annual concert has built a reputation as a must-attend event for lovers of sophisticated music and top-tier production.

The 2026 edition is poised to surpass previous years, blending global jazz excellence with the finest South African soul, jazz, and Afro-pop talent.

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Kirk Whalum headlines the night, earning global acclaim for his soulful sound and collaborating with legends like Whitney Houston and Luther Vandross.

His return to South Africa stands out as a major highlight, giving fans a rare chance to experience his magic live on a local stage.

Sharing the spotlight is an impressive homegrown line-up featuring Judith Sephuma, Lira, Zonke, and Mafikizolo.

Each artist brings a distinct flavour to the night, from Sephuma’s rich jazz vocals and Lira’s uplifting soul anthems, to Zonke’s emotional storytelling and Mafikizolo’s evergreen Afro-pop classics.

Together, they promise a musical journey that spans generations and genres.

Speaking ahead of the concert, Whalum expressed his excitement about returning to Mzansi.

“South Africa holds a special place in my heart. The energy, the audiences, and the deep love for music make every visit unforgettable.

“I’m truly excited to be part of the Gauteng Soul and Jazz Concert and to share the stage with such incredible artists,” he said.