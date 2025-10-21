Proud parents Tbo Touch and Thuli Thabethe beam with pride as son begins law internship in Australia [VIDEO]

The television stars have a 16-year-old son together.

Metro FM presenter Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe and actress Thuli Thabethe are celebrating their son’s latest academic milestone.

Their son, Ruri, has started his internship at the Supreme Court of New South Wales (NSW) in Australia.

Tbo Touch shared a video of Ruri’s first day of internship on Instagram with the caption:

“Congratulations, Ruri, on your first day of internship at the Supreme Court of NSW and Martin Place Chambers.

“The Molefes are beyond proud right now. I give you Proverbs 3:1-7 – tie it around your neck every day, my son.”

Thabethe also shared the moment on her Instagram Stories.

Tbo Touch and Thuli’s healthy co-parenting relationship

The former couple ended their relationship in 2010 after six years together.

Despite their split, they have maintained a positive co-parenting relationship focused on their son’s well-being.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE last year, Thabethe said their son’s best interests always come first.

“I always put the best interests of the child first. The most worthwhile thing about co-parenting is our ability to make bold decisions for our son’s future despite how we feel. Our son’s best interests always come first,” she said.

A few weeks ago, Tbo Touch shared a video of Thabethe surprising their son in Sydney, where he is at school.

“Ruri was scheduled to fly to Joburg to see his mum during the school holidays, but we flipped the script and [Thuli Thabethe] flew all the way to Sydney seven months since she last saw Ruri,” he wrote.

“There’s no formula to creating priceless moments. Just be selfless and do it,” he added.

