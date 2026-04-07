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Ladysmith Black Mambazo mourns the loss of Albert Mazibuko

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

7 April 2026

03:21 pm

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Ladysmith Black Mambazo said Mazibuko passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday

Albert Mazibuko Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Albert Mazibuko. Picture: Facebook

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An era in South African music has come to a close following the passing of Albert Mazibuko, a revered member of the iconic Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The legendary isicathamiya artist died on Easter Sunday, 5 April 2026, at the age of 77 after a short illness.

According to Kaya959, the group confirmed the heart-breaking news in an official statement. In it, they revealed that Mazibuko passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

His death marks the loss of not just a performer but a cultural custodian. His contribution to South African music spanned more than five decades.

Born in Ladysmith, Embuzweni, Mazibuko’s journey with Ladysmith Black Mambazo began in 1969. He was invited to join by the group’s founder, Joseph Shabalala.

From that moment, his voice became an integral part of the group’s signature sound. He helped carry the rich tradition of isicathamiya music to audiences worldwide.

For over 55 years, Mazibuko stood as a pillar within the group, witnessing its evolution from local acclaim to global recognition.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo would go on to win five Grammy Awards and collaborate with international artists. This success placed South African choral music firmly on the global map. Through it all, Mazibuko remained a constant, grounding force.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo performing at Joburg Theatre on 25 May 2023 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Ladysmith Black Mambazo performing at Joburg Theatre on 25 May 2023 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Following Shabalala’s retirement in 2014, Mazibuko took on an even more significant role within the group. Affectionately known as “the librarian”, he became the keeper of its history, sharing stories, wisdom and guidance with younger members.

His deep understanding of the group’s roots ensured that its legacy remained intact. This continued even as new generations stepped into the spotlight.

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His final bow came in 2023 at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town. That performance now stands as a poignant farewell to a life devoted to music.

At the time of his passing, the group was on tour in the United States.

Despite the loss, their scheduled performances in cities including Minneapolis, San Antonio and Dallas, highlight the enduring spirit of the group. This also emphasises the legacy Mazibuko helped build.

Tributes have begun pouring in, celebrating a man whose voice carried stories, traditions and emotions that transcended borders.

His contribution to isicathamiya music and South African culture will not be forgotten.

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