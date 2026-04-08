10 out of 10: Theo Kgosinkwe, Nhlanhla Mafu approve of Syleena Johnson’s Zulu in ‘Khona’ rendition

Johnson sang the Zulu song backed by members of her crew

American vocal powerhouse Syleena Johnson recently surprised her Instagram followers with her own rendition of Mafikizolo’s smash hit Khona.

The song, which also features Uhuru and Mapiano, was released in 2013 and is a mix of the genres Afropop, dance/electronic and amapiano.

Johnson, a Grammy-nominated American R&B/soul singer-songwriter, actress and television personality, sang the Zulu hook backed by members of her crew.

“How did I do @theo_kgosinkwe @mafikizolo_africa?” she asked before promising to return to perform in the country soon.

One half of Mafikizolo, Nhalnhla Mafu, simply commented with hearts and flames while Theo scored her Zulu 10 out of 10 and told her she rocked it.

“I’m trying, you guys taught me,” she replied.

Several South African celebrities reacted to the post, including the like of Leera Mthethwa, Khanyi Mbau, Bontle Modiselle, Lorna Maseko, Refilwe Modiselle, Somizi, Sihle Ndaba and Rouge.

Watch the video of Syleena Johnson below: