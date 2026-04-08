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10 out of 10: Theo Kgosinkwe, Nhlanhla Mafu approve of Syleena Johnson’s Zulu in ‘Khona’ rendition

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By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

2 minute read

8 April 2026

02:46 pm

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Johnson sang the Zulu song backed by members of her crew

Syleena Johnson Mafikizolo song Zulu

Singer Syleena Johnson attends the 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

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American vocal powerhouse Syleena Johnson recently surprised her Instagram followers with her own rendition of Mafikizolo’s smash hit Khona.

The song, which also features Uhuru and Mapiano, was released in 2013 and is a mix of the genres Afropop, dance/electronic and amapiano.

Johnson, a Grammy-nominated American R&B/soul singer-songwriter, actress and television personality, sang the Zulu hook backed by members of her crew.

“How did I do @theo_kgosinkwe @mafikizolo_africa?” she asked before promising to return to perform in the country soon.

One half of Mafikizolo, Nhalnhla Mafu, simply commented with hearts and flames while Theo scored her Zulu 10 out of 10 and told her she rocked it.

“I’m trying, you guys taught me,” she replied.

Several South African celebrities reacted to the post, including the like of Leera Mthethwa, Khanyi Mbau, Bontle Modiselle, Lorna Maseko, Refilwe Modiselle, Somizi, Sihle Ndaba and Rouge.

Watch the video of Syleena Johnson below:

@syleena.johnson3

😂 How Did I Do? My favorite South African record by 🔥 @mafikizolo_africa South Africa 🇿🇦 Be Back Soon! I AM YOUR WOMAN TOUR……loading 🔥 It’s about to be a movie….🍿 literally!

♬ original sound – Syleena Johnson

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