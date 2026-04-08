Inside the closets of the ultra rich where handbags cost more than luxury cars today

Discover Jamie Chua's extravagant handbag collection, with some even pricier than luxury cars

Luxury fashion has always flirted with excess, but a new April 2026 report by Kaiia takes things to another level entirely.

The study lifts the lid on celebrity handbag collections. It reveals just how far the world’s elite are willing to go for a statement accessory.

At the very top of this glossy hierarchy sits Jamie Chua, whose handbag collection is valued at a jaw-dropping $6.5 million (R106.92 million).

Jamie Chua. Picture: Instagram

Yes, that is more than the combined collections of reality mogul Kim Kardashian, rap superstar Cardi B, and fashion royalty Victoria Beckham. In fact, it is the kind of number that makes even Sandton’s most exclusive boutiques feel modest.

According to Kaiia, Chua owns around 200 bags, with each piece averaging over $30 000 (around R493 000).

Her crown jewel is the elusive Himalaya Diamond Birkin, a rare Hermès creation valued at roughly $300 000 (R4.9 million).

Fewer than 200 of these exist globally, making it the holy grail of handbags.

But while Chua wins on value, Kylie Jenner dominates in sheer volume.

With a staggering 400 handbags, she owns more than double the collection of most celebrities on the list. It is giving influencer-meets-luxury-warehouse, and honestly, one can only imagine the walk-in closet situation.

The Kardashian circle is heavily represented. Kim Kardashian’s $2.5 million (R41 million) collection features a custom-painted Birkin by artist George Condo.

Picture: Instagram

Her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also make appearances, alongside momager Kris Jenner. Together, they have turned handbags into a family affair and a serious financial asset.

Then there is Drake, the only man on the list, proving that luxury bags are not just a woman’s game. His $1.3 million (R22 million) collection includes rare Hermès pieces housed in a custom-designed closet in his Toronto mansion.

It is a quiet flex but a powerful one.

What makes this trend even more fascinating is the investment angle. Kaiia’s fashion expert explains that these purchases are not just about style, but strategy. Luxury handbags, especially Birkin styles, have become appreciating assets.

A standard Birkin bought a decade ago can now resell for nearly double its original price. Meanwhile, rare versions can fetch more than $500 000 (R8.2 million) at auction.

For South African fashion lovers watching from afar, this global obsession feels both aspirational and surreal.

In a country where style is deeply expressive and often resourceful, the idea of a single handbag costing more than a house hits differently.

From Joburg streets to international runways, one thing is clear.

The handbag is no longer just an accessory. It is a status symbol, a collector’s item, and, for a select few, a multimillion-dollar empire sitting quietly in a closet.