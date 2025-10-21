‘Privately betrayed, publicly restored’: Lorraine Moropa and Tyler ICU spark breakup rumours

The pair made their relationship public in July 2024 and got engaged in January this year.

Actress Lorraine Moropa and DJ Tyler ICU have sparked breakup rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Lorraine has also deleted photos of Tyler ICU from her account.

The rumours intensified after fans noticed she was not wearing her engagement ring in recent images from her trip to China.

The caption on one of her posts, in which she spoke about being privately betrayed and God wiping her tears, added to the speculation.

“Watched God wipe my tears on an international stage after silently surviving betrayal. The same pain that tried to drown me became the wave that carried me higher. Privately betrayed. Publicly restored,” Lorraine wrote.

This comes a few months after the couple were engaged in January this year. They made their relationship public in July 2024 while on holiday in Bali, Indonesia.

Neither Lorraine nor Tyler ICU have commented publicly on their relationship status.

Lorraine Moropa and Tyler ICU call off engagement



Actress Lorraine Moropa and musician Tyler ICU have reportedly ended their relationship. Moropa, known for her role in Lithapo, has removed all photos of Tyler ICU from her Instagram account and unfollowed him, sparking… pic.twitter.com/kg6HbrZ6cS — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) October 19, 2025

ALSO READ: SA’s top 5 celebrity power couples in music

Lorraine Moropa honoured in China

The actress is in China on a brand trip with car company Cherry. She was honoured with the Experience Maker Award during the visit.

Lorraine said the award is meaningful to her, as it recognises and celebrates her achievements on an international stage.

“Who would have known that a girl from Dayton 1520 would one day stand on an international stage, honoured, seen and wrapped in so much grace?

“To be recognised and celebrated in the presence of the world is not only humbling but deeply moving,” she wrote.

The former Lithapo star said she dedicated the award to her mother.

“I dedicate this award to my mother – my rock, my constant and the woman whose strength, love and prayers have carried me through every season of my life. This is as much hers as it is mine.

This moment, this recognition, this love – it is not just mine. It belongs to every dreamer, every believer, every person who has ever prayed for more while still showing up with faith.”

NOW READ: Proud parents Tbo Touch and Thuli Thabethe beam with pride as son begins law internship in Australia [VIDEO]