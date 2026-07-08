No love back for Limna: Love Island SA’s Thimna Shooto pours cold water on Libho Geza reunion rumours

Former Love Island South Africa winner Thimna Shooto has addressed swirling rumours of a reunion with ex-boyfriend Libho Geza, after a cosy TikTok clip sent fans into a frenzy.

Former Love Island South Africa season one winners Thimna Shooto and Libho Geza have found themselves back in the headlines this week, after a TikTok video reignited speculation that the once-golden couple might be rekindling their romance.

The pair, who won the show’s inaugural season together in 2021 before dating publicly for around a year, called it quits in early 2022. More than four years on, however, a short clip has been enough to get fans talking about a possible “Limna” reunion. This also comes as other GenZ influencers appear to have reunited with their popular exes.

Rumours, rumours, rumours

The speculation flared up in early July, after Libho posted part of a TikTok fit-check video featuring himself, his Buff & Shine Podcast co-host Bheki Ndamase and Thimna, who appeared as a surprise guest. The pair laughed in the video after she cracked a joke, appearing so at ease with one another that Ndamase looked visibly out of the loop. He even asked if it was a “Love Island joke”.

Fans quickly latched onto the interaction as evidence of a romantic reunion, with many flooding comment sections celebrating the pair’s apparent chemistry.

Thimna sets the record straight

Thimna moved quickly to shut the rumours down, posting her own response on TikTok using the popular “put a finger down” format. In the video, she walked fans through what she says really happened.

She explained that she ran into Ndamase, Libho’s co-host and now close friend, while out at an event.

According to Thimna, Ndamase was initially reluctant to engage with her, given his friendship with her ex, but the two cleared the air and ended up spending the evening together.

“You end up sitting together speaking the whole night, girl chat the whole time, you guys are having a great time making each other laugh,” she said.

Thimna said Libho arrived later in the evening, and that she made a deliberate choice to keep things civil. “You decide you’re not that deep, I’m gonna be friendly, I’m gonna be cordial, cool,” she recalled.

It was towards the end of the night, she said, that someone suggested filming an “outfit check” video, and she offered to film it on her own phone. “I get told, no, we actually want you in the video, so you’re like, okay, you oblige – what’s the worst that could happen,” Thimna explained, saying she agreed on the understanding that the clip would simply be a light-hearted moment between the group.

Instead, she says the footage that eventually surfaced two weeks later focused solely on her interaction with Libho, with the outfit segment reportedly left out entirely.

“You wake up two weeks later and the video has been edited and posted out of context,” she said.

‘This is what being nice gets me’

Thimna captioned the video: “This is what being nice gets me,” and described the whole situation as “so weird”. Many fans have interpreted these comments as a suggestion that Libho used the footage for clout or attention.

She was firm in rejecting any suggestion that the two are getting back together.

Her response is consistent with previous comments she’s made since their 2022 split, where she has maintained that the pair are not romantically compatible, even if they’ve remained cordial at times.