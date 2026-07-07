‘This one is deeply personal’: Wiseman Zitha on starring alongside Shoki Mmola in a new drama

The pair play mother and son in the new drama series.

Actor Wiseman Zitha says starring alongside veteran actress Shoki Mmola in eVOD‘s first Sepedi drama series is a dream come true.

The pair play mother and son in Bogaditšong, which premiered on eVOD on 12 June this year.

‘A full-circle moment’

Zitha said working with Mmola was a full-circle moment.

“This one is deeply personal. I remember watching you on Death of a Queen on our little black-and-white TV back in the village, dreaming of moments like this. I just never imagined it would happen so soon,” he wrote on Instagram.

“And now, not only do I get to work alongside you, but you play my mother. What a full-circle moment.”

Zitha said he had admired Mmola’s work for years and was grateful for the opportunity to learn from her.

“It truly reminds me that our destiny is already written, we’re simply here to align with what has already been destined for us.

“Thank you for playing with me and for sharing your incredible gift. I’ve learned so much from you. I’ve looked up to you for years, especially knowing that you’re one of Limpopo’s finest. You are truly amazing, ses [Shoki]. I’m a big fan. Thank you for making this moment one I’ll carry with me forever.”

Bogaditšong is an original Sepedi drama set in South Africa’s music industry. The series follows the rise and fall of the Matlou family as three wives, MaMatome, MaNdlovu and Precious, navigate grief, secrets, and a struggling music empire.

Mmola also praised Zitha in the comments section of his Instagram post.

“You are such a light… so infectiously delightful to play with … we are yet to see you soar. The respect, love, commitment and discipline you shower your craft with, can only grow you blossoming flowers…”