‘Coming back strong’: Makhadzi begins physiotherapy following a car accident [VIDEO]

Makhadzi was involved in an accident on 31 December 2025.

Award-winning musician Makhadzi has shared an update on her recovery after being discharged from the hospital following a car accident.

The singer, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, was involved in an accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on Wednesday, 31 December 2025.

In a video posted on Instagram this week, Makhadzi said she has started physiotherapy as part of her recovery journey.

“My physio started attending [to] me yesterday,” she wrote. “But I am coming back. I am healing. Coming back strong soon.”

She also said she has begun working on new music during her recovery period.

“I recorded this song last night. I was feeling lonely,” she wrote, adding that she plans to continue recording while recovering.

Discharged from hospital

Makhadzi was discharged from hospital last week and said her family would assist with her care.

“I feel a need to update you about my health at this point because of the love and support you have been showing me,” she wrote.

“I am now discharged from the hospital so that my family can take care of me until I get back to normal.”

Taking a 10-week break

The Sakha hitmaker also shared that her doctor advised her to remain at home for 10 weeks and refrain from performing.

“From the treatment I have been receiving, my doctor advised that, considering all the injuries, I will have to remain at home care for 10 weeks without performing,” she said.

She said she remains optimistic about her recovery.

“I am slowly recovering well, trusting the process. I thank God for protecting my voice,” she wrote.

