‘Love Is Blind: South Africa’ release date reportedly set for 4 December on Netflix

'Love Is Blind: South Africa' is reportedly set to premiere on Netflix on 4 December, with a teaser trailer rumoured for this week.

Love Is Blind: South Africa is reportedly set to premiere on Netflix on 4 December. A teaser trailer is also rumoured to drop this week.

The pods are almost open, Mzansi. According to a source close to the production, Netflix’s first African edition of Love Is Blind will go live on 4 December. The source also told The Citizen that a teaser trailer is expected as early as this week. Netflix has not yet confirmed either detail publicly; however, The Citizen will publish any official communication once received.

What we know so far

Casting began in 2024, when the production company behind the show posted a casting call on Instagram. Filming got underway in 2025. While the streamer has not introduced audiences to cast members, their bios are expected to follow the trailer.

Netflix has been guarded about the show. The global streamer confirmed on 8 January 2026 that Love Is Blind was coming to Africa. The hosts were unveiled about eight months later at an event in Johannesburg marking a decade of Netflix in South Africa. Until now, the streamer has only said that the show is “coming soon in 2026”.

Dineo Langa and Zothile “Solo Ntsizwa” Langa will host the first season, with production by afrOkaans. They have been married since 2019, making them a fitting pair to guide singles through a show about love, vulnerability and commitment.

How it works

The South African edition follows the global format. Singles enter purpose-built pods and date through speakers, forming emotional bonds before deciding whether to propose. Netflix’s own description says “singles who want to be loved for who they are will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.”

A busy year for the franchise

The local show arrives in a busy year for the format. Love Is Blind: Netherlands also debuted this year with much online fanfare. The franchise has recently taken over global viewing with UK, Boston and Habibi editions.

South African audiences are well positioned to devour yet another dating show. Local viewers have embraced reality dating formats such as Love Island South Africa, Love Never Lies SA and Married at First Sight: Mzansi. Netflix also previously tested the market with The Ultimatum: South Africa, hosted by Tshepo and Salamina Mosese.