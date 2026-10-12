‘Please just judge me,’ posts Minnie Dlamini, days after R1.5m wedding comments

Days after her 947 interview went viral, Minnie Dlamini shared a cheeky 'please just judge me' message on Instagram Stories.

Minnie Dlamini has a message for anyone still dissecting her wedding bill that implied that no one should wait around for an explanation.

The media personality took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a repost of a hand-scrawled note in red lettering that read: “Explaining myself is too much work, please just judge me.”

The interview that got everyone talking

The story comes just days after Dlamini sat down with 947 host Thando Thabethe in an interview that quickly went viral.

Speaking about her wedding to TV producer Quinton Jones, from whom she says she is still going through a divorce, Dlamini said the wedding cost millions, excluding sponsorships. She added that her “hard costs”, meaning what she paid herself, came to about R1.5 million.

When Thabethe asked whether she paid for the whole wedding, Dlamini said yes. Asked why her husband did not contribute, she evasively replied: “Next question.”

What she said, and what she didn’t

Since then, some social media users have taken her comments to mean she paid her own lobola. But Dlamini did not mention lobola at any point in the interview. Lobola, the bride price traditionally negotiated between a couple’s families, is not the same thing as the cost of staging a wedding, and it remains unclear exactly what the R1.5 million covered.

Minnie Dlamini shared a repost on her Instagram Stories while away on a getaway with friend Leddi G. Picture: Screenshot from Instagram (@minniedlamini)

Holiday mode

The post landed in the middle of an impromptu mini-getaway with her friend Naledi Radebe, better known as Leddi G.

“You know that person who hears, ‘I’ve had a rough month’ and says ‘pack a bag’? Who’s yours?” she captioned a photo dump featuring snaps from their bikini-clad bush getaway.

It is the latest trip for the pair who, as The Citizen previously reported, travelled to the United States for the Fifa World Cup earlier this year, with friends Lebo Jojo Mokoena and Pearl Nxele. Dlamini began that trip in Mexico before the group headed to Philadelphia and New York.