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Money Mike SA discharged from hospital after lung infection

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

18 June 2026

12:55 pm

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The rapper says his condition started with a cough and fever.

Money Mike SA

Money Mike SA. Pictures: Supplied

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Money Mike SA has been discharged from hospital after suffering a lung infection.

The rapper said he did not think his condition would become serious, as it initially started with a cough and fever.

“It all started with what I thought was a normal cough and fever. I never imagined it would turn into a lung infection that would require me to be hospitalised,” he said.

Recovering at home

Speaking about his recovery, Money Mike SA said he was grateful for the support he received.

“The past few days have been challenging, but I’m grateful to God, the doctors, nurses and everyone who reached out with prayers and messages of support. I’m now recovering at home, taking it one day at a time and focusing on getting my strength back,” he said.

He also urged people to seek medical attention when symptoms worsen.

“As artists, we’re always on the move, and sometimes we ignore the warning signs our bodies give us. I want to encourage everyone to listen to their bodies and get checked when something doesn’t feel right. Health comes first,” he said.

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