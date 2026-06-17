From Dr Musa and Gloria’s family victories to Gerda Steyn’s record run: Moments from the 2026 Comrades Marathon

The 85.777km race was run on Sunday, 14 June, from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

The 50th Comrades Marathon Up Run took place on Sunday, 14 June, with runners tackling the route from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

American runner George Kusche won the men’s race in record time, while Gerda Steyn claimed her fifth women’s title.

Beyond the elite races, several personal stories captured attention during the event.

Moments from the 2026 Comrades Marathon

Gerda Steyn’s record-breaking run

Steyn delivered another strong performance to secure her fifth Comrades Marathon title. Her time of 5:44:53 broke her own Up Run record.

“It was a dream race in many ways, with great conditions, tough competition, and unbelievable amounts of support on the route!!!!

“Thank you, everyone, what a journey and what joy to share this with you all,” Steyn wrote on Instagram.

Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrates his father’s achievement

Television personality and medical doctor Musa Mthombeni paid tribute to his father after completing the race at age 65.

“My dad has been a runner all my life, and I still don’t understand why anyone would wake at 3am to go running in the streets, but today he ran the streets!” Mthombeni wrote on Instagram.

Gloria Ngcobo and her father’s milestone

Fitness content creator Gloria Ngcobo and her father, Jabulani Gumede, were among the participants in the 2026 Comrades Marathon.

Ngcobo penned a heartwarming message on Instagram, praising her father after he completed the race.

“What an unbeatable man! This run was so much more than just a race for my dad. He beat the pain, he pushed through the moments when his mind told him to give up, and he overcame every urge to stop,” she wrote.

“He showed us that when things get tough, we keep going. We dig deeper, stay focused, and remind ourselves that we’re capable of more than we think. We stay unbeatable,” she said.

Milestone for Green Number recipients

The race also marked a significant milestone for hundreds of runners. A total of 629 participants earned Green Numbers after completing their 10th Comrades Marathon.

The Green Number is awarded to runners who reach the 10-race milestone.

Runners participating in the annual Comrades Marathon. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Recognition at the Comrades Expo

Ahead of race day, OMO’s interactive stand at the Durban ICC received a Gold Award from the Comrades Marathon Association for exhibition excellence.

The award recognised the brand’s contribution to the race expo experience and broader community engagement.