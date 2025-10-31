Musa Mseleku speaks out after son Mpumelelo robbed by alleged fake police officers [VIDEO]

The incident allegedly occurred at Mpumelelo's Ballito apartment on Wednesday.

Reality TV star and polygamist Musa Mseleku has spoken out after his son, Mpumelelo Mseleku, was reportedly robbed by men posing as police officers.

The incident allegedly occurred at Mpumelelo’s Ballito apartment on Wednesday, 22 October.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Mseleku said he believes the incident was a planned attack.

“People arrived at my son’s place in Ballito, police and security personnel who had come to commit a crime. I think this was something that was planned,” he said.

Mseleku suggested that his son’s success may have attracted jealousy from others.

“Mpumelelo is doing things that are not normally done by people his age. There is jealousy,” he said.

Mpumelelo is the head of a security firm and a reality TV star.

Legal action underway

The Uthando Nes’thembu star said the family has handed the matter over to their legal representatives.

“We are not handling the matter as the Mseleku family. We have handed the matter over to our lawyers, and they will communicate with the legal team,” Mseleku stated.

According to Sunday World, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that a criminal case has been opened at Durban Central Police Station.

“Police in Durban Central have opened a case of house robbery following an incident in which a couple was allegedly robbed of their belongings at their residence on Douglas Grove in Ballito on Tuesday, 21 October 2025,” Netshiunda said, as quoted by the publication.

“Reports indicate that the couple was at home when at least eight people arrived and reportedly posed as police officers. The suspects allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money.”

