‘This too shall pass’: The River star Ontshiametse Molekoa opens up after burn accident

Ontshiametse said the incident left him scarred both physically and emotionally.

The River actor Ontshiametse Molekoa has revealed that he suffered severe burns in a hot cooking oil accident.

Molekoa, best known for his role as Pharaoh on the Mzansi Magic drama series, shared the news in a statement on Instagram this week.

“I’m writing to you with a heavy heart, filled with regret and sadness. I’ve been through a traumatic experience that has left me scarred, both physically and emotionally,” he wrote.

He said the burns affected his face, adding that he is concerned about the impact it may have on his acting career.

“As an actor, my face is my livelihood, my tool, my everything,” he wrote.

“The thought of not being able to pursue my passion, to bring characters to life, to entertain and inspire you all, is almost too much to bear.”

Molekoa on recovery progress

Molekoa said his healing process is progressing well.

“I have faith that everything happens for a reason and I’m trusting that this too shall pass,” he added.

The actor said he would be taking time off to focus on his recovery.

“Thanks to the incredible medical team caring for me. I’m taking it one day at a time, focusing on healing and rebuilding,” he wrote.

