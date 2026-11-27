Summer is officially here, and Johannesburg has plenty of reasons to leave the house this weekend.

Summer is officially here, and Johannesburg has plenty of reasons to leave the house this weekend.

If your weekend plans are still up in the air, there is no shortage of entertainment, music and lifestyle experiences to add to your calendar.

From an exciting day at the races to a music-filled summer celebration, Sunday promises plenty of opportunities to get dressed up, meet friends, and enjoy the warmer weather.

Whether you are looking for a social outing, live performances, or simply an excuse to soak up the summer atmosphere, here are two events worth considering.

Betway Summer Cup brings summer glamour

Held at Turfuntien racecourse, the Betway Summer Cup is one to consider for those who enjoy the excitement of horse racing, fashion and a lively social atmosphere.

Combining the thrill of the races with the opportunity to dress up and enjoy a day outdoors, it offers a different way to spend the weekend.

Race days have increasingly become lifestyle occasions, bringing together fashion, entertainment and social experiences beyond the track.

For guests, it is an opportunity to enjoy the atmosphere, catch up with friends and embrace the glamour associated with the racing calendar.

It is also a good excuse to put some thought into your weekend outfit and enjoy a day out in the sunshine.

The event features horse racing, fashion, entertainment and hospitality under the theme Celebrate Summer. General admission tickets cost R100, while Summer Garden tickets cost R450.

Y’s LYFE brings music and summer energy to Joburg

For those who would rather spend Sunday surrounded by music, Y’s LYFE is taking over Marks Park Sports Club in Johannesburg on 29 November.

Running from 10 am until 6.30 pm, a full day of live performances, lifestyle activations, and brand experiences.

The musical line-up includes Sjava, Shekhinah, Thando Zide, Sun-El Musician, Venom, Umzulu Phaqa, Lusanda, Yolophonik, FIF_LAAA, Just Mo, and Fae Fae.

With a mix of soulful R&B, Afro-inspired sounds and dance-floor favourites, there should be something for different musical tastes.

The event is designed to bring music, beauty, self-expression, and lifestyle culture together, making it an outing for friends looking to enjoy more than just a concert.

Gates open at 10 am, with the festival running until 6.30pm.

Tickets are available through Webtickets.