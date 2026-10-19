Jill Scott cancels South African tour: Here’s how fans can get refunds

Concert cancelled, heres how to get your refund.

South African fans hoping to see Jill Scott live next month have been left disappointed after her November concerts were cancelled.

The American neo-soul star’s scheduled performances in Pretoria and Cape Town have been called off due to “unforeseen circumstances”, promoter Showtime Management announced on Monday, 19 October.

Scott was due to bring her To Whom This May Concern World Tour to South Africa, with two shows planned for fans eager to experience her celebrated catalogue of R&B and soul hits.

The first concert was scheduled for 7 November at SunBet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria, followed by a Cape Town performance at Grand Arena, GrandWest, on 11 November.

However, both dates have now been cancelled, leaving ticket holders wondering what happens next.

Showtime Management has not publicly provided further details about the circumstances behind the cancellation. Although speculation has circulated online about ticket sales and pricing, these claims have not been confirmed as the reason for the decision.

The promoter acknowledged Scott’s special connection with South Africa and indicated that her team was exploring the possibility of bringing her back to the country in the future. However, no replacement dates have been confirmed.

How to get your Jill Scott ticket refund

The good news for ticket holders is that full refunds are being processed automatically according to the ticketing information provided. Fans do not need to submit a separate refund request.

Refunds may take five to 10 business days to reflect in the original payment account. Ticket holders should monitor their email inboxes for confirmation and updates from Ticketmaster South Africa.

Fans whose original payment details are no longer valid should look out for communication from Ticketmaster with further instructions.

If your refund has not reflected after the stated processing period, contact Ticketmaster South Africa for assistance. Ticketing enquiries can also be directed to [email protected].

The cancellation is another disappointment for South African concertgoers looking forward to seeing international music stars perform locally.

Scott has previously performed in South Africa, including Johannesburg in 2013 and 2024, and Durban in 2017.

For fans who had already booked travel or accommodation for the November concerts, the ticket refund may not cover these additional expenses.

Check the cancellation and refund policies of your respective travel and accommodation providers. Fans will have to wait for further announcements about a possible return by the Grammy-winning singer.