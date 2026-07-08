‘Party Rock Anthem’ singer Lauren Bennett’s father speaks out after her death at 37

Tributes are continuing to pour in...

British singer Lauren Bennett, who featured on LMFAO’s global hit Party Rock Anthem, has died at the age of 37.

Bennett reportedly died on 29 May, but her death was only publicly confirmed this week after her former girl group, G.R.L., announced the news in a social media statement.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,” the group said.

“Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

Father speaks about Lauren Bennett’s final months

In a statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Bennett’s father, Richard Bennett, said his daughter experienced “a severe reaction to a prescribed medication” months before her death.

“As a family, we all rallied around her and did everything we could to support her,” he wrote.

“We have no suspicions regarding the circumstances of her death, only deep disappointment that, for five months, medical professionals and NHS services failed to treat her appropriately during her time of greatest need.”

He added that the family was grateful for the support they had received and asked for privacy as they mourned their loss.

Lauren Bennett rose to fame with ‘Party Rock Anthem’

Born in Kent, England, Bennett began her career with the girl group Paradiso Girls before achieving international success in 2011 as a featured vocalist on LMFAO‘s Party Rock Anthem.

She later joined G.R.L., the group created by Robin Antin, alongside Paula van Oppen, Natasha Slayton, Emmalyn Estrada and Simone Battle. The group released songs including Ugly Heart and collaborated with Pitbull on Wild Wild Love.

Following news of her death, tributes poured in from fans and fellow musicians, remembering Bennett for her music.

Lauren Bennett died im pissed Everytime I heard this bridge as a kid my veins would fill w adrenaline thank you for ur service to dance pop queen rip pic.twitter.com/fDl3HvPjgd — josh paytonn (@iluvoutsellingu) July 6, 2026

Lauren Bennett, voz de "Party Rock Anthem", morreu aos 37 anos.



Cantora britânica, que emprestou os vocais ao hit do LMFAO e integrou o grupo G.R.L., teve a morte confirmada hoje; causa não foi divulgada.pic.twitter.com/JfG9eVsCfo — José Norberto Flesch (@jnflesch) July 6, 2026