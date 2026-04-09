RHOD star JoJo Robinson says emotional goodbye to back tattoo ahead of skin cancer surgery

Real Housewives of Durban star JoJo Robinson revealed she's preparing for surgery to remove six areas of skin cancer from her back.

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star JoJo Robinson has shared a deeply personal and emotional update with fans, revealing she is preparing to undergo surgery to remove multiple cancerous areas on her back.

Robinson posted an emotional message on Instagram alongside a final look at her intricate back tattoo, explaining that it will soon be permanently altered as part of her treatment for skin cancer.

‘The last day my back tattoo will look like this’

The reality TV star told followers that doctors have identified six areas of skin cancer that need to be surgically removed.

“The last day my back tattoo will look like this,” she wrote. “Tomorrow is surgery day, where we remove the multiple skin cancers on my back, currently six all together.”

She explained that the procedure will involve removing large sections of skin – a reality that comes with both physical and emotional weight, especially given the time and meaning behind her tattoo.

“For someone [who] has spent over 30+ hours of pain and time to build up a back piece, it’s a double blow,” she wrote.

A tattoo that tells her story

Robinson’s back tattoo, created in collaboration with artist Mike Artura, holds deep personal significance. She said she has an emotional connection to the artwork and what it represents.

Quoting a message from a follower, she added, “What is the core behind tattoos? It’s your story told on the outside… so essentially this is just the next phase of that story.”

Despite the uncertainty around how the tattoo will look after surgery, Robinson remains focused on her health and recovery.

Clearing up misconceptions about skin cancer

The pint-sized powerhouse also used the moment to address misinformation, making it clear that her diagnosis is not linked to her tattoos. She promised to do this through a feed post after she first talked about it in a series of Instagram stories, which led to misinformation in initial reports about her diagnosis.

“Skin cancer is NOT linked to tattoos,” she emphasised. “It’s genetic (my mom has it and she has no tattoos), it is also from UV exposure and the type of skin I have.”

She noted that while tattoos may be affected by surgical procedures, the priority is treating the cancer itself.

Robinson admitted that the journey has taken an emotional toll and apologised to fans for her recent silence. “I’m sorry I’ve been quiet, I’ve been sad,” she wrote.

“Life carries on, and we deal with these things as they come.”

Support pours in from fans and cast members

Following her post, Robinson received an outpouring of support from fans, followers, and fellow cast members, many praising her honesty and strength in sharing such a vulnerable moment.

“I just wanna give you a big hug,” Nonku Williams commented.

“My Jojo, sending you lots of love and big hugs. I know the recovery gonna be super speedy, this is only but a hiccup, you’ve got this,” added Young, Famous and African star Kayleigh Schwark.

“All the best for tomorrow, my love. Will definitely keep you in my prayers. Love lots, my Jojo,” said Real Housewives of Johannesburg’s Brinette Seopela.