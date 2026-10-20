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Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs transferred to a smaller US prison

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

20 October 2026

09:08 am

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The Bureau of Prisons did not explain why Combs was transferred to the new prison.

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

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Disgraced music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was sentenced for prostitution-related crimes, has been transferred to a new US prison following media reports detailing an alleged brawl and special treatment behind bars.

The 56-year-old was moved from the Fort Dix lockup in New Jersey to Allenwood Low in neighbouring Pennsylvania, a Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman told AFP on Friday.

Both are low-security federal prisons for male offenders, but Allenwood Low has a population of around 1 000 compared to roughly 4 000 at Fort Dix.

US media has reported that Combs was treated at a hospital for a head injury following a fight with another prisoner last weekend.

And in September, NBC News reported that Combs enjoyed a relatively lavish lifestyle at Fort Dix, with access to contraband cellphones and liquor.

The outlet also said Combs had men cooking and cleaning for him, as well as someone to give him Chinese-style massages.

The Bureau of Prisons did not explain why it transferred Combs to the new prison.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, including reasons for transfer,” a spokeswoman said.

Combs was sentenced in 2025 after a salacious trial that detailed the alleged “freak-offs” he organised: sexual marathons involving hired male escorts and his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura and another unidentified woman.

He was acquitted by a jury of the most serious charges against him, sex trafficking and racketeering, but convicted of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

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Combs is due to be released from prison in March 2028.

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