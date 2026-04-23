SIU shuts down viral rumour claiming luxury influencers are being investigated

The SIU has pushed back against a viral social media post claiming it was expanding a corruption probe to target several high-profile South African influencers

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) corrected and debunked a viral rumour stating that the government body would target high-profile influencers as part of its investigations.

An X account posting under the handle, @LadyAbahambe, posted that the SIU was “expanding its probe” into a corruption case involving Kagiso Lerutla.

Lerutla has been linked to an alleged diversion of funds from Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality in Gauteng. The X account with more than 13 000 followers claimed the investigation now targeted luxury assets (bank accounts, properties and luxury goods) registered in the names of several high-profile South African social media influencers and personalities, specifically naming Thandeka Ngema, Sithelo Shozi and Honour Zuma (popularly known as Cyan Boujee).

The account framed the goods shown off in their luxury lifestyles as public money being funnelled through third parties.

SIU process unpacked

The SIU is a government body focused on investigating corruption, particularly irregular procurement and misuse of public funds in state institutions and government departments.

In response, the SIU clarifies two key points about how they operate. Namely, they do not “target people” directly.

The entity investigates procurement processes in state bodies and explained that individuals only come into the picture if evidence links them to irregularities.

Another point the SIU outlined is that it cannot publicly announce or identify its own ongoing investigations.

New probes require allegations, often submitted by whistleblowers, an assessment and a formal proclamation signed by the president. They rely on public tips through their hotline (0800 037 774) or email.

Engagement bait

The rumour in the original post fits a pattern of engagement farming and viral speculation in which an anonymous account makes incendiary claims tied to a recent, viral topic. Such accounts, verified under X’s Premium membership programme, engage in these tactics hoping to drive up likes, comments, replies and shares to receive a payout as part of X’s revenue share programme.

On Tuesday, the SIU announced that it secured a preservation order from the Special Tribunal, freezing 17 immovable properties worth R76.5 million and seven luxury cars linked to businessman Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi and his network of trusts. Nkosi is married to influencer Leleti, who built her public profile by showing off the trappings of their life.