In case you missed it: Ramaphosa suspends Masemola | SACP denies foreign funding | SIU debunks influencer probe rumour

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 23 April 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Major General Puleng Dimpane as the acting national police commissioner, placing General Fannie Masemola on precautionary suspension.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Solly Mapaila, has denied that his party has decided to contest elections without the ANC because it is being funded by foreign governments.

Furthermore, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) corrected and debunked a viral rumour stating that the government body would target high-profile influencers as part of its investigations.

Weather tomorrow: 24 April, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds in parts of the Free State, North West and the Northern Cape. Otherwise, thundershowers are expected across the country on Friday, 24 April. Full weather forecast here.

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Ramaphosa suspends SA police commissioner Fannie Masemola

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces Major General Puleng Dimane as the acting national police commissioner. Picture: Screengrab

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Major General Puleng Dimpane as the acting national police commissioner, placing General Fannie Masemola on precautionary suspension.

Addressing the nation flanked by Dimpane and acting police minister Firoz Cachalia from the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday, Ramaphosa said Masemola’s suspension was in response to his appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Masemola appeared on charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act in relation to a R228 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender awarded to criminally accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa suspends SA police commissioner Fannie Masemola

Manyi says Ingonyama Trust not ‘political independence’ but Orania argues the similarities

MK party MP Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: Michel Bega

Neither the legislation nor the accompanying rights that secure the traditional land of the Zulu people can be used to justify culturally autonomous territories within South Africa.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Mzwanele Manyi made this assertion on Wednesday evening in response to comments made on his party’s desire to repeal Section 235 of the constitution.

Manyi last month submitted a notice of intention to introduce a bill to remove the section of the constitution that deals with self-determination.

CONTINUE READING: Manyi says Ingonyama Trust not ‘political independence’ but Orania argues the similarities

‘It’s insulting’: SACP pleads poverty amid rumours it’s funded by Russia or China

South African Communist Party (SACP) General Secretary Solly Mapaila. Picture: X / @SACP1921

The general secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Solly Mapaila, has denied that his party has decided to contest elections without the ANC because it is being funded by foreign governments.

Mapaila briefed the media on Thursday in Johannesburg in response to what he described as a threat by the ANC to their members who hold dual membership of both parties.

The ANC has given a directive for all members with dual membership to publicly declare which party they will campaign for. Those who fail to declare are expected to face punishment from the ANC, although it is not clear what the punishment will be.

CONTINUE READING: ‘It’s insulting’: SACP pleads poverty amid rumours it’s funded by Russia or China

Mkhwanazi and Lerutla’s bail application postponed [VIDEO]

Suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Julius Mkhwanazi and his co-accused Kagiso Lerutla will have to wait one more night to find out if they will be granted bail.

The suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief and the Ekurhuleni city manager were in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for their bail application.

The pair are accused of multiple charges related to the alleged collusion between the two to have an impersonator attend a 2019 court appearance on Lerutla’s behalf.

CONTINUE READING: Mkhwanazi and Lerutla’s bail application postponed [VIDEO]

SIU shuts down viral rumour claiming luxury influencers are being investigated

The SIU says it does not target individuals directly – and that the widely shared claim fits a familiar pattern of engagement farming tied to real, ongoing news. Picture: Instagram/ @cyan.boujee24

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) corrected and debunked a viral rumour stating that the government body would target high-profile influencers as part of its investigations.

An X account posting under the handle, @LadyAbahambe, posted that the SIU was “expanding its probe” into a corruption case involving Kagiso Lerutla.

Lerutla has been linked to an alleged diversion of funds from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality in Gauteng. The X account with more than 13 000 followers claimed the investigation now targeted luxury assets (bank accounts, properties and luxury goods) registered in the names of several high-profile South African social media influencers and personalities, specifically naming Thandeka Ngema, Sithelo Shozi and Honour Zuma (popularly known as Cyan Boujee).

CONTINUE READING: SIU shuts down viral rumour claiming luxury influencers are being investigated

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Fannie Nkosi denied bail | Helen Zille’s latest campaign serve | Amapiano goes to Harvard