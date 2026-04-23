Mkhwanazi and Lerutla’s bail application postponed [VIDEO]

They are accused of defrauding the criminal justice system and obstructing justice, among other charges.

Julius Mkhwanazi and his co-accused Kagiso Lerutla will have to wait one more night to find out if they will be granted bail.

The suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief and the Ekurhuleni city manager were in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for their bail application.

The pair are accused of multiple charges related to the alleged collusion between the two to have an impersonator attend a 2019 court appearance on Lerutla’s behalf.

Lerutla allegedly wished to skip his court appearance in order to attend a job interview, with Mkhwanazi facilitating the manipulation of fingerprint records.

The proceedings could not conclude, with the matter being postponed until Friday morning

‘Emphatic’ plea for bail

In a prepared affidavit, Mkhwanazi detailed his familial ties, financial responsibilities and health condition.

The suspended EMPD deputy head is a type two diabetic, earns R65 000 per month and is committed to life in Gauteng.

He said he would be willing to hand over his travel documents and even his personal transport to convince the court of his commitment to stand trial.

Mkhwanazi maintained his innocence and stated his intention to plead not guilty at his trial, with his defence counsel saying his defence would be formulated upon receiving the details of the docket.

“Though it is complete speculation on my part at this stage, I believe my arrest has been orchestrated by individuals for ulterior and nefarious political motives,” Mkhwanazi’s statement reads.

It stressed that he did not consider himself a danger to society, the public or witnesses and would not interfere in the case against him.

“Unequivocally, I am emphatic that there is no basis for such fear. I am suspended from my admittedly influential position as deputy head of the EMPD, I therefore have little, if any, influence on investigations and any potential witnesses.

“I will certainly not undermine the justice system and will stand my trial and abide by any conditions the court may impose,” the statement reads.

Accusations of death cover-up

Lerutla’s affidavit confirmed he was the sole provider for his household, earning R220 000 per month.

Like Mkhwanazi, Lerutla said he had no previous convictions, would not pose a danger to the public, would not flee if released and would not interfere with witnesses.

“I do not know who the exact witnesses are in this matter and I have no reason to interfere with them.

“I am fully aware that it would not be in my interest to interfere with any witnesses in this matter as this would put my bail at risk,” the statement read.

In opposing bail, the state said the charges were defrauding the criminal justice system, obstructing the administration of justice and the exchange of gratification payments.

Additional charges were related to the firearms and ammunition found at Mkhwanazi’s home when he was arrested.

As schedule five charges, the state insisted the accused would have the motivation and potential to interfere with investigations, listing two instances where the pair were alleged to have done so.

In one instance, the state detailed an incident where Lerutla was alleged to have paid a R10 000 bribe to a tow truck driver to move the body of a person who had died in a collision with Lerutla’s car.

The state read an affidavit given by the murdered Marius van der Merwe, detailing how private security officers covered up the death at Mkhwanazi and Lerutla’s behest.

WATCH: Suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi hears allegations against him.

Affidavit disputed

After a long adjournment to depose fresh affidavits, the pair denied the allegations, offering contrasting version of the events mentioned in Van Der Merwe’s affidavit.

The defence explained that the incident detailed by the state was not contained in the charge sheet and did not form part of their bail application preparations.

Additionally, attorneys argued that Mkhwanazi could not be held in anticipation of future punishment and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty, in line with the provisions of the law.

Court will resume on Friday morning.