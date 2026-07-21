Tebogo Thobejane watches on as Cat Matlala pleads not guilty – and her court outfit becomes a talking point

Tebogo Thobejane sat in the public gallery as her ex, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, and four co-accused pleaded not guilty to 25 charges. The trial drew national attention, so did her outfit.

Actress and media personality Tebogo Thobejane returned to the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, 20 July 2026, to watch the man she has accused of orchestrating an attempt on her life formally enter a plea in the case against him.

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, and co-accused Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama all pleaded not guilty to a combined 25 charges, including multiple counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, money laundering, fraud, defeating the ends of justice and the illegal possession of prohibited firearms.

The charges stem from three alleged drive-by shootings between August 2022 and January 2024, allegedly financed by Matlala and targeting taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, music producer Seunkie Mokubung (DJ Vettys), and Thobejane herself, who survived a shooting in October 2023.

Actress and media personality Tebogo Thobejane reflects on the attempt on her life in an Instagram story shared on 20 July 2026. Picture: Instagram, @tebogocthobejane

Judge Cassim Moosa has set the trial down for 30 court days, running from 20 July to 7 August, before resuming from 31 August to 18 September. The accused, if convicted, face a combined potential sentence of more than 300 years behind bars, with several charges carrying minimum sentences of life imprisonment.

‘I’m feeling good’

Actress and media personality Tebogo Thobejane at the court appearance of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, and co-accused Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama all pleaded not guilty to a combined 25 charges. Picture: X, @Koena_xM

Thobejane, a former Muvhango actress, sat in the public gallery as one of the state’s key complainants.

Speaking to news media outside court, she said she was “feeling good” as the long-delayed trial finally got underway. She later told reporters at the Gauteng High Court that she was pleased with how proceedings had unfolded on the opening day, though she declined to comment further once the matter was formally before the court.

Outfit overshadows opening day

While the courtroom drama played out inside, it was Thobejane’s appearance that dominated conversation outside it.

Footage of her arrival, shared by an EWN reporter on X, quickly drew thousands of views – but much of the online reaction focused less on the case and more on what she was wearing.

24-hour news channel eNCA broadcast visuals of her as she sat stone-faced in the gallery in a blue lace top under a matching blazer that “stole the spotlight” from the trial itself.

Those who debated the look were divided over whether it amounted to a bold fashion statement or an inappropriate choice for a courtroom setting.

South African courts don’t operate under a single codified dress code for members of the public in the gallery. Still, convention and court etiquette generally call for conservative, formal attire out of respect for the seriousness of proceedings.

This looks like knee-length or longer hemlines, modest necklines, covered shoulders and upper chest areas and closed shoes.

The debate around the outfit raged on after online journalists filmed her walking out of the courtroom showing her full outfit with a sheer midsection.

Actress and media personality Tebogo Thobejane at the court appearance of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, and co-accused Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama all pleaded not guilty to a combined 25 charges. Picture: Instagram, @tebogocthobejane

A case years in the making

Monday’s proceedings mark the formal start of a trial that has been anticipated for months amid Matlala’s high public profile as a tenderpreneur, including his links to the R350-million Medicare24 tender scandal. The state’s case is expected to lean heavily on financial records and forensic evidence, including a Russian-model AK-47 assault rifle prosecutors allege was used in one of the shootings.

The State was due to call its first witness when the trial resumed on Tuesday, 21 July.