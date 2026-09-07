‘The enemy is working overtime,’ says Layla Kolbe following Cheslin’s hospitalisation

Kolbe suffered a broken jaw and shoulder injury during South Africa's match against the All Blacks over the weekend.

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe’s wife, Layla, took to Instagram to wish him a speedy recovery following his hospitalisation.

Kolbe was hospitalised on Saturday, 5 September, after suffering a broken jaw during South Africa’s 29-24 victory over the All Blacks at FNB Stadium.

He was injured early in the first half when All Blacks loose forward Luke Jacobson ran over him during a tackle.

Kolbe left the field for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) in the ninth minute and did not return to the match.

Layla Kolbe: ‘The enemy is definitely working overtime’

Layla shared a picture of the rugby star from hospital on Instagram.

“Here we are again. I don’t want to say too much, but the enemy is definitely working overtime, and we rebuke and cancel it in Jesus’ name,” she wrote.

“What the enemy meant for harm God can turn for good. We choose faith over fear. Always.”

Layla added that she was proud of her daughter Kylah for completing her dance season despite what the family was going through.

“And in the middle of it all, I couldn’t be prouder of Kylah and her girls for pushing through such a long day and claiming the win to end off her dance season for the year,” she wrote.

She wrapped up her post by congratulating the Springboks on their victory.

“And to the Bokke-they always seem to fight even harder when they’re thrown into the deep end. What a team. What a fight,” she wrote.