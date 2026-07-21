Ultimatum SA’s Siza Dlamini opens up about heartbreak months after split from Lindile Nibe

The Ultimatum SA star Sizakele Dlamini shared a vulnerable late-night post.

Former The Ultimatum: South Africa star Sizakele “Siza” Dlamini has shared a raw and emotional reflection on her breakup with fellow reality TV personality Lindile Nibe, four months after the couple issued a joint statement confirming their separation.

In February 2026, Siza and Lindile released a heartfelt public announcement addressing fans who had followed their journey on the show.

The statement read in part: “It’s truly a strange and weird feeling to even be typing this but because parts of our lives were shared publicly, we understand that our reality is now having to share some aspects of our life with you… after much reflection, we have decided to amicably separate.

“We will always cherish the beautiful highs, the love and memories that we have shared in our relationship.

“We ask that you kindly respect and give us privacy as we continue to go through the process of healing…”

Signed “With Love, Siza & Lindile,” the message displayed mutual respect and their desire for privacy during a difficult time.

Former The Ultimatum: South Africa star Sizakele ‘Siza’ Dlamini has shared a raw and emotional reflection on her breakup with fellow reality TV personality Lindile Nibe, four months after the couple issued a joint statement confirming their separation. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram

Late-night heartbreak resurfaces

Now, months later, Siza has taken to social media to reveal that the healing process is far from linear. In a vulnerable post, she shared a reflective message overlaid on a photo, writing: “The devil couldn’t reach me so he sent the Mister of my heart at war with himself.”

Sizakele Dlamini and Lindile Nibe. Picture: Screenshot, TikTok, @siza_angel_d

Her caption continued the candid tone: “No one tells you how you’d think you over it until it randomly hits you at 1am. How bittersweet to be attending other people’s weddings this year when my heart was shattered while I was planning mine.”

The post has sparked an outpouring of support and opinions from fans. Many commenters referenced Nkateko, the partner Siza briefly dated during the show before reconciling with Lindile, with some urging her to reconnect with him.

(L to R) Sizakele Dlamini, Nkateko Kay Mahange in The Ultimatum SA S1. Picture: Netflix © 2024 The Ultimatum SA S1. (L to R) Lindile Nibe, Sizakele Dlamini in The Ultimatum SA S1. Picture: Netflix © 2024 (L to R) Nkateko Kay Mahange, Sizakele Dlamini in The Ultimatum SA S1. Picture: Netflix © 2024 (L to R) Lindile Nibe, Sizakele Dlamini in The Ultimatum SA S1. Picture: Netflix © 2024 Nkateko Kay Mahange in The Ultimatum SA S1 talks to Lindile Nibe. Picture: Netflix © 2024 The Ultimatum SA S1. (L to R) Lindile Nibe, Sizakele Dlamini in The Ultimatum SA S1. Picture: Netflix © 2024

One follower commente0:, “But we tried to warn you shomi,” to which Siza responded thoughtfully, defending her ex: “About what chomi hle? He is not a bad person yaz. It’s just that some people tend to self-sabotage when they have a good thing because they think they don’t deserve it.”

When another fan mentioned seeing Lindile frequently in a township in Bloemfontein, Siza replied with grace and empathy: “We both had to go places where we felt safe and loved and thought ‘home’ would be a better place to find ourselves individually again. I hope he is doing well.”

In additional comments, Siza described the breakup as her “first official heartbreak,” adding that “all the broken pieces feel heavy”.

A public journey of love and growth

Siza and Lindile’s relationship was a central storyline on The Ultimatum: South Africa, where couples face pressure to decide on marriage. Their decision to part ways after the show came as a surprise to many dedicated viewers who had rooted for them.

While the joint statement gave the impression of an amicable split, Siza’s recent post illustrates the personal emotional weight that often lingers behind public announcements.

Siza was hailed for her willingness to share these late-night reflections as they resonated with followers navigating their own heartbreaks. It allowed people to connect over conversations about themes of self-worth, self-sabotage and the non-linear nature of healing.