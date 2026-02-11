‘These charges are baseless’: Shebeshxt lawyer denies allegations of banned substances in cell

Shebeshxt's lawyer denies that any unauthorised items were found in his cell.

Limpopo musician Lehlogonolo Katlego “Shebeshxt” Chauke was reportedly expected to appear at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 11 February, for fresh charges.

The musician was allegedly found with prohibited substances in his prison cell on Tuesday.

However, the case was not enrolled on the court roll because prosecutors said further investigation is required.

NPA spokeswoman Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi confirmed that the docket had been received. She emphasised that the matter cannot proceed until the police complete outstanding investigations.

The specifics of the alleged contraband have not been disclosed, leaving many questions about the validity of the charge.

According to Daily Sun, Shebeshxt’s lawyer, Lot Ramusi, strongly denied the claims, saying, “It is a lie that my client was found with drugs. He had no prohibited substances, and these charges are baseless.” After legal arguments, the court removed the case from Wednesday’s schedule. As a result, the matter is now pending.

The musician has been in custody, facing multiple serious charges, including nine counts related to attempted murder.

His next court appearance for these matters is scheduled for Wednesday, 18 February.

Shebeshxt has faced ongoing legal challenges.

His previous attempts to secure bail were denied. A high-court appeal in January 2026 was dismissed, keeping him in detention.

Despite the ongoing charges, his case continues to attract significant public and media attention. This situation highlights concerns about prison procedures and evidence handling.

Legal experts say it is standard procedure for prosecutors to ensure all evidence is complete before a case proceeds. This is particularly important in sensitive situations involving high-profile defendants.

Supporters and observers are closely following developments.

The delay has temporarily paused proceedings, but the case is expected to return to court once investigations are finalised.

Until then, Shebeshxt remains behind bars, facing a complex legal battle. This could shape his future in South Africa’s music scene.

This is a developing story.