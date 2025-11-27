Shebeshxt’s bail bid stalls again as serious charges mount

He is accused of nine counts, including three attempted murders, assault GBH, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm

Popular musician Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke will remain behind bars at least until 8 December after his bail application for an alleged shooting in Limpopo was postponed again.

Chauke was arrested on 12 November 2025 at his home in Bendor, Polokwane, after a warrant was issued a day earlier in connection with the alleged incident in Limpopo. Police also seized his vehicles for forensic analysis.

The popular artist returned to the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a bail application.

Shebeshxt’s bail bid postponed again

His case was postponed on Tuesday this week, after his lawyers found out that his case has been upgraded from stage five to six. The postponement was the second one after it was postponed on Friday last week due to the court finding additional charges against him.

On Thursday, the state said in court their position on the matter remained the same, and it opposed Chauke’s bail.

According to Polokwane Weekly, in his affidavit, the 30-year-old said he wants to be granted bail so he can support his unemployed parents. He said he sends R25 000 to each of his parents per month.

ALSO READ: More problems for Shebeshxt after latest court appearance

Chauke’s lawyer, Adv. Lot Ramusi, added that his client pays R5 000 in maintenance per month for his eight-year-old daughter, who is in Grade 2 and stays with her mother in Krugersdorp.

Chauke also told the court that his pregnant partner of 13 years relies on him financially, and she is due to give birth in the first week of December. The two live together in Bendor.

The rapper said he also supports her family with R18 000 per month.

State added six more charges

He is accused of nine counts, including three attempted murders, assault GBH, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and others. New charges were added on Tuesday.

The initial case stems from an alleged altercation on 19 October in Polokwane, where a 34-year-old man was shot and seriously injured.

Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola explained on Thursday that the victim has remained in hospital since the day of the incident.

ALSO READ: Shebeshxt’s legal woes deepen as court postpones his bail application

He added that the firearm used in the incident has allegedly not been recovered because Chauke did not want to surrender the gun.

“The rear passenger window was totally broken. The headrest was also damaged by the same bullet. I believe that if the bullet didn’t hit the headrest, it was going to kill the victim,” Makola said, explaining the damage caused.

The officer added that the headrest reduced the speed of the bullet.

Case postponed

The case has been postponed to 8 December. Makola will continue testifying then.

Chauke was arrested on 12 November 2025 at his home in Bendor, Polokwane, after police executed a warrant relating to the October incident. His vehicles were also seized for forensic analysis.

The Citizen previously reported that the State upgraded the case to a Schedule 6 offence, a category reserved for the most serious crimes, often involving violence or the use of a firearm. Under Schedule 6, accused persons must demonstrate “exceptional circumstances” before bail can be granted.

NOW READ: Controversial rapper arrested for attempted murder after road rage incident