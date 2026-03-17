Mörda leads nationwide search for South Africa’s next DJ star

The winner will perform at ULTRA South Africa 2026 and receive additional prizes.

Grammy-nominated DJ Mörda is leading a nationwide search for new talent as part of the build-up to ULTRA South Africa 2026.

The competition, run in partnership with MXD, aims to identify emerging DJs from across the country ahead of the festival on 25 and 26 April.

Mörda will be joined on the judging panel by Dwson and YFM’s Hype Factory.

Mörda said they are searching for talents with “true resident DJ DNA”.

“We are looking for DJs with true resident DJ DNA, the ability to read a room, control the energy of a crowd, and hold a floor for hours on end,” he said in a press statement.

ALSO READ: ULTRA SA brings back the Groove Room

Regional heats and prizes for the winner

The DJ Search is part of the Official ULTRA South Africa Countdown Tour, a 24-stop tour across Southern Africa.

Regional heats in South Africa will take place during the tour in Pretoria at Europa (March 20), Cape Town at Club Paradise (March 27), and Durban at Harry James (April 1).

The tour began in Nairobi on 14 March.

Attendees at the regional events will be able to vote for their favourite DJs. Voters also have a chance to win tickets to ULTRA in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Two top DJs from each regional heat will advance to form the national Top 6. The overall winner will perform at ULTRA South Africa 2026 on the Confessions Stage.

Additional prizes include a year-long MXD Ambassadorship, professional mentorship from Bridges For Music, and guest mix sets on 5FM and YFM.

NOW READ: Old movie glamour takes centre stage at Mzansi’s Don Julio pre-Oscars dinner [PICS]

