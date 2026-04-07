‘Time is a real flex’: Jonathan Boynton-Lee on luxury wellness and slowing down

While many people focus on speed, noise, and always being seen, Jonathan Boynton-Lee is taking a different path.

Jonathan Boynton-Lee, a well-known host, television presenter, and model, shares his thoughts on living mindfully, building real connections, and finding a new meaning in luxury through intentional experiences and personal balance.

Central to his philosophy is intention, connection, and stillness, a mindset he showcased at a recent Blue Society dinner he hosted.

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For Jonathan, the evening was about more than aesthetics or exclusivity. It was about presence. “It’s about intention. Nights like that slow you down, keep you present, connecting, not rushing to the next thing,” he says.

The quiet power of slowing down

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In a time dominated by distractions, he believes curated luxury gatherings offer something rare. “We don’t realise how rare it is just sitting, talking properly, no distractions. That kind of space is powerful,” he says. “It’s mindfulness without calling it that.”

The dinner experience leaned into thoughtful details, storytelling, and beautifully designed spaces, elements that Jonathan says are essential not just for enjoyment, but for mental reset. In his fast-paced career, the environment plays a crucial role.

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“Environment affects everything. If a space feels calm, considered, beautiful, it immediately shifts your state. It’s like your brain goes, cool, we can breathe now,” he shares.

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Redefining wellness through connection

For Jonathan, modern wellness extends far beyond gym routines and diet trends. It is deeply rooted in how people connect.

“It’s a real conversation. Not surface-level stuff. When you actually feel connected to people in the room, that’s where the value is,” he says.

In refined settings like the dinner, those connections become even more meaningful.

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In a culture that often rewards noise and speed, Jonathan sees genuine human interaction as both rare and powerful.

“As a storyteller and filmmaker, I’m drawn to experiences that feel considered, where there’s meaning behind every detail. You’re not just consuming something, you’re stepping into it,” he adds.

Finding balance in a demanding career

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Balancing high-energy hosting gigs with personal well-being is no small feat, but Jonathan has found his rhythm. When it comes to recharging, simplicity is key.

“Honestly? Switching off. Phone down, no noise, spending time with the people I love most. Just being still for a bit,” he says.

He is also currently channelling that stillness into creativity, working on a new movie script, a passion project that reflects his love for storytelling.

Interestingly, he does not find hosting as draining as many might assume. “South African audiences are so warm and generous. If anything, they give energy back. It becomes quite energising,” he explains.

The new meaning of luxury

For Jonathan, luxury has evolved. It is no longer about excess, but about access to something far more valuable. “To me, it’s time. Hands down. Time to breathe, time to choose what you do, who you’re with. That feels like the real flex now.”

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Travel also plays a role in his wellness routine, offering both escape and reset.

Whether it is a change of pace or perspective, stepping into a different environment allows him to reconnect with himself.

Rituals that matter

Despite his dynamic lifestyle, Jonathan holds onto simple, grounding rituals. Movement, meaningful time with loved ones, and being in places that bring him peace are non-negotiable.

From the mountains of the Drakensberg to the depths of the ocean, where he finds calm while free-diving with sharks, his idea of a reset is both adventurous and deeply personal.

And when it comes to a perfect day off, his approach is refreshingly uncomplicated.

“No alarms, good coffee, good food, time with family, and zero pressure,” he says. “Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you.”