Jonathan Boynton-Lee explores Mombasa for ‘Tropika Island Search’

Jonathan is one of the seven celebrities joining Zanele Potelwa on the hunt for the perfect 'Tropika Island'.

Television presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee joined Zanele Potelwa in exploring Mombasa, Kenya, in the latest episode of Tropika Island Search, as the production team scouts potential locations for the next season of Tropika Island of Treasure.

The companion travel series documents the search for a new filming destination for the reality competition’s 12th season, with Potelwa visiting a shortlist of locations across Africa and beyond.

In the Mombasa episode, Boynton-Lee, a former contestant and Games Master, accompanies Potelwa as they explore the coastal city’s landscape, culture and history as part of the selection process.

Boynton-Lee, who served as Games Master in season seven and later competed in an all-stars edition, said Mombasa’s cultural diversity was a standout feature.

“Honestly, how layered it is. You’ve got African, Arab and Indian influences all woven together, and you feel it everywhere: in the architecture, the music, the food, even the pace of life,” he said.

He also noted the city’s slower pace. “I realised within about five minutes that Mombasa operates on a slightly slower, cooler coastal rhythm, and once you surrender to that, it’s magic,” he said.

During their visit, the presenters explored Old Town and Fort Jesus, both key historical sites in the city.

Boynton-Lee said Old Town was a highlight for him.

“I loved exploring Old Town. It’s one of those places where you’re constantly stopping to look at something,” he said.

He added that Fort Jesus stood out for its historical significance and architecture.

The trip also included sampling local cuisine, which he said reflected the region’s cultural influences.

“The coastal cuisine is amazing because there’s a big Swahili influence with lots of coconut, spices and fresh seafood,” he said.

Reflecting on travel within Africa, Boynton-Lee encouraged greater appreciation of the continent’s destinations.

“I think sometimes we forget how extraordinary our continent is. People dream about travelling across the world, but some of the most incredible places are right here in Africa,” he said.

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7 destinations considered in search for S12 location

The series features seven destinations as producers assess potential locations for the upcoming season.

Auditions for season 12 are now open. Members of the public can apply by submitting audition videos on social media using the hashtag #Tropika.

Finalists will compete for a share of a R1 million prize.

Tropika Island Search airs on Mondays at 6pm on S3, with repeats on Fridays at 4pm on SABC 1.

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