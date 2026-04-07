‘Be yourself and bring energy’: Chad Jones’ advice for Tropika Island of Treasure

Auditions for season 12 of Tropika Island of Treasure are now open, and hopefuls from all over South Africa are getting their entries ready.

For many aspiring reality TV stars, the dream of stepping onto a tropical island and competing for life-changing money is closer than ever.

Auditions for season 12 of Tropika Island of Treasure are officially open, and the call is out for bold personalities ready to embrace the challenge.

One former contestant, Chad Jones, reflects on the journey as nothing short of transformative. “It was one of the best experiences of my life.

“Travelling to another country, experiencing new cultures, and competing for R1 million is something truly special,” he shared.

Beyond the competition, it was the human connections that stood out most. “I also made great friendships with fellow contestants and celebrities, some of whom I still see today.”

The experience, he says, pushed him far beyond their comfort zone. “I’m just a TikTok boy who tries to dance,” he added, highlighting how the show allows everyday individuals to step into extraordinary circumstances.

Speaking about his experience on the show, he says, “I can confidently say that, although short-lived, it was one of the best experiences of my life. Travelling to another country, experiencing new cultures, and competing for R1 million is something truly special. I also made great friendships with fellow contestants and celebrities, some of whom I still see today.

Returning from Antalya, Chad shares why he believes Turkey is a top contender for the next season of Tropika Island of Treasure.



“I think Antalya is the perfect setting because of its incredible beaches. I can already imagine amazing water challenges along the shoreline, combined with puzzle challenges inspired by the city’s rich history. Running through ancient ruins would feel like being in a movie. It’s visually stunning. Antalya really has it all.”



Standing out from the crowd

Chad Jones and Zanele Potelwa. Picture: Supplied

With thousands expected to audition, the big question is how to stand out and get noticed. The advice is simple but powerful. “Firstly, be yourself. Don’t be afraid to show your personality,” the former contestant emphasised.

While physical fitness and agility are important, they are not the only factors that casting directors look for.

“Yes, physical ability matters, and you should show that in your entry video, but from my experience, you also want someone with charisma, energy, and a bit of a competitive edge, someone you can enjoy the journey with.”

It is this balance of authenticity and entertainment value that often separates finalists from the rest.

ALSO READ: NASA’s Artemis II crew surpasses Apollo 13 record for farthest human spaceflight [VIDEO]

How to enter

Hopeful contestants can submit their audition videos on TikTok, Facebook, X, or Instagram. The process is designed to be accessible, but creativity and originality will be key.

Eight successful members of the public will earn a coveted spot alongside celebrity contestants on the island. Together, they will compete for a shared R1 million prize.

Auditions close on 5 May 2026, leaving a limited window for entries.

As anticipation builds, viewers can follow the journey through Tropika Island Search, hosted by Zanele Potelwa.

The show offers a behind-the-scenes look at the global hunt for the perfect island destination for the new season.

Broadcast every Monday at 6pm on S3, with repeats on Fridays at 4pm on SABC 1, the series adds another layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting the season’s return.