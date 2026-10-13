Tributes pour in for ‘Breaking Bad’ actor RJ Mitte

The American actor passed away at the age of 34.

Actor RJ Mitte has died at the age of 34.

The American actor passed away on Monday, 12 October, in Brownsville, Texas. He was best known for playing Walter White Jr in the television series Breaking Bad.

His representatives confirmed his death in a statement on social media.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the statement read.

According to the TMZ, Mitte died by suicide.

Mitte rose to fame for his portrayal of Walter “Flynn” White Jr, the son of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, in the crime drama Breaking Bad.

Mitte’s character, like the actor himself, lived with cerebral palsy.

Disability rights advocacy

Beyond his acting career, Mitte used his platform to advocate for disability awareness, inclusion and greater representation of people with disabilities in the entertainment industry.

He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was three years old. He later became an advocate for people living with disabilities, working with organisations such as United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.

He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, which supported charitable causes and community projects.

His representatives said his personal experience with cerebral palsy helped shape his portrayal of Walter White Jr in Breaking Bad and his work raising awareness about disability.

Tributes pour in for RJ Mitte

Bryan Cranston, who played Mitte’s on-screen father in Breaking Bad, paid tribute to the actor.

In a post shared on Instagram, Cranston said he was devastated by the news and recalled watching Mitte grow as an actor during the filming of the series.

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old, when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm.

“Born with cerebral palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination,” he wrote.