WATCH: How Thando Thabethe ended up in hospital after a skydiving incident

The actress completed an over 4 200-metre skydive in Cape Town.

Thando Thabethe recently opened up about how she was hospitalised after a skydiving incident during a jump in Cape Town.

The television and radio personality shared details of the experience in a video posted on Instagram.

“Didn’t know whether to laugh or cry, so I created a movie instead…” she captioned the clip.

In the video, Thabethe said she landed buttocks-first, which resulted in her being hospitalised.

“The times I have done it, this is not how I’ve landed on the ground,” she said.

“I didn’t think I would be able to stand up, but I eventually did and ended up in the hospital.”

Bucket list adventure

Thabethe said the skydive was her third, and her first in the Cape Town region, and that it was one of the activities on her bucket list.

“I was so excited. I have done two of these in other regions, but this will be my very first one in the Cape Town region,” she said.

She said the jump took place from 14 000 feet [4 270 metres], making it the highest skydive she had done in years.

“Meaning your free fall is longer than usual until the parachute opens,” she added.

According to the United States Parachute Association, parachute landing techniques generally require a skydiver’s feet to touch the ground first before rolling to absorb impact safely.