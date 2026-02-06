Update: Missing ‘Kokkedoor’ star Mariana Kotze found

Kotze was reported missing on Monday, 2 February.

Missing reality TV star Mariana Kotze has been found alive.

Mpumalanga police confirmed on Wednesday, 4 February, that Kotze was located in Kempton Park.

Police said while she was found well and safe, circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain under investigation.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the case is far from closed.

“We have located her in Kempton Park, however police are still investigating the case due to the circumstances surrounding the case,” Ndubane said.

“She was allegedly hijacked and kidnapped, however footage showed her walking alone with her bags. So we need to find out the nitty gritty of the case.”

Mariana Kotze’s disappearance and alleged hijacking

Kotze, originally from Standerton, was reported missing on Monday, 2 February, after her silver Mitsubishi Pajero Sport was allegedly hijacked near the Nkomazi toll plaza while she was travelling to Komatipoort.

Her vehicle was later found at Sonpark Boulevard in Mbombela.

Video footage shared on social media shows Kotze exiting the vehicle carrying suitcases.

Kotze first gained recognition after appearing on Season 3 of kykNET’s cooking show Kokkedoor.

She became popular for her creative approach to traditional South African dishes during her 2019 appearance on the show.

