‘I’ve learned to walk again’: Rorisang Thandekiso after a year in a wheelchair

TV presenter Rorisang Thandekiso has opened up about her recovery after being wheelchair-bound for a year.

The former Mzansi Insider host said she is grateful to God for saving her life.

“What are you grateful for? Me??? How God saved my life,” she wrote on Instagram.

Without revealing further details, she described the period as a season where her life felt paused.

“I’m reminded of this season in the early hours of Tuesday morning (can’t sleep)… This season felt like my life had stopped.

“Loss, pain and long suffering… Today… I’m off the wheelchair, though it took me a year; I learned how to walk again. I’m even back to training,” she said.

Health challenges and multiple surgeries

While she has not detailed the cause of being wheelchair-bound, Thandekiso previously revealed she suffered a knee injury and was diagnosed with endometriosis, fibroids, and cysts.

She has been in and out of the hospital and undergone multiple surgeries.

In a 2022 interview with the Expresso Morning Show, she reflected on the difficulty of recovery.

“It’s a continuous journey, and I want to say I’m trying. I’m trying for my body to not let me down, for me to keep my spirits up. It’s been a hectic journey.

“Anybody who’s gone through multiple operations, even one, you’ll know that you kind of have to have a conversation with your body when you come back and recover because the pain just doesn’t stop,” she said.

Thandekiso said she hopes her story encourages others facing similar challenges.

“Hope this encourages someone dealing with physical or emotional pain… God is not only faithful, He is kind… I’m living proof,” she wrote.

