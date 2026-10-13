Eight cities, nine concert nights: Vusi Nova gears up for ‘Here to Stay’ national tour

The tour will run from October 2026 to March 2027.

Vusi Nova is set to kick off his Here to Stay national tour in eMalahleni on Saturday, 17 October.

Presented by Nova Sounds, the tour will run from October 2026 to March 2027. It will cover eight cities across nine concert nights, including two-night engagements in Cape Town and Gqeberha.

The opening concert will take place at The Ridge in eMalahleni before the tour moves to Tshwane in November.

Vusi Nova celebrates 10 years of ‘Naninina’

The tour will celebrate 10 years since the release of his album Naninina and introduce fans to songs from his latest EP, Here to Stay.

Nova said the tour celebrates his musical journey.

“This tour is about celebrating the journey, but it is also about looking forward. Fifteen years in the business of music, ten years of Naninina, is a milestone I am incredibly proud of, but I am just as excited about what is still ahead. Here to Stay is exactly that, a reminder that the journey continues,” he said.

The Here to Stay tour also marks Nova’s first national tour as an independent artist.

He previously toured while signed to EMI, performing alongside artists including Mandoza, Ntando, Kwela Tebza, Zulu Boy and Rebecca Malope.

Nova said the tour would give him an opportunity to take his music directly to audiences.

“It’s about taking the music to the people, the way I was taught. That doesn’t happen as much anymore. It also gives me the opportunity to perform the music my fans really want to hear, rather than being limited to the 35 or 45 minutes usually allocated to artists on a festival or concert line-up,” he said.

15 years in the music industry

Reflecting on his 15 years in the music industry, Nova said he has grown as a person and learned from his experiences.

“I’ve certainly grown as a person. I’m more mature and wiser because I’ve learned from life’s lessons, including my mistakes,” he said.

He added that his personal experiences also influenced his songwriting.

“Every single song I’ve ever written has been based on a personal experience. The moment I embraced vulnerability, it was liberating for me. I think that’s also why people relate to my music, because these are things we all go through at some point in our lives. It gives people a sense that they’re not alone,” he said.

The tour will begin in eMalahleni in October, then continue in November. It will resume in February 2027 and conclude in March.

The scheduled dates are: