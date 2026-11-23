Mahola says next year is going to be her year, with the release of her second solo album, People Power, and a movie.

Zolani Mahola, the 45-year-old former lead singer of Freshlyground, is rebuilding her life after surviving what she calls two divorces.

Mahola says next year is going to be her year, with the release of her second solo album, People Power, and a movie.

Female force

“It’s going to be the year of F. I have a female Grammy-winning producer on my album and a female Oscar-winning director working on my movie.

“My Female Force is doing well,” she said.

Mahola’s new album, People Power, is a reminder to South Africans that they have power when they come together for good. Three of the singles have been released, including the latest, A Good Time, which describes perfectly where she is currently in her life.

“You picked a good time to meet me, because I have gone through a lot and I have learnt a lot about myself and who I am, and learning to shed the stuff that doesn’t belong to me anymore and become more of myself,” she said.

Divorces

Mahola said she has endured two divorces, one with her partner and the other with her former band, Freshlyground, said she came out stronger on the other side.

“I have worked on myself and my next partner will benefit from that. “The divorce from my husband of 26 years and leaving the band after 17 years was tough.

“It was worse because it wasn’t my decision. It’s hard to be rejected and told it’s not you, it’s me,” she said.

Mahola started looking at what her part was in the failed marriage. “We don’t talk about it enough.

Pain

After a breakup, what can I own from the meltdown of the relationship? I had to confront myself.

“In some ways, leaving Freshlyground was more hardcore. It was hard for me to leave the band and I was scared of letting people down. None of us had a plan B,” said Mahola.

“A lot of good came from the pain. What pain does is invite you to look at yourself.” Mahola has come a long way.”

Career

Born and raised in Gqeberha, she went to Trinity High School in New Brighton. While studying for a theatre and performance degree at the University of Cape Town, she was cast for the lead role in the TV drama, Tsha tsha, which aired on SABC1.

Mahola voiced the character of Zoë in the animated film, Zambezia (2012) and recorded the song, Get Up, for the original motion picture soundtrack. Mahola and six other musicians formed Freshlyground in Cape Town in 2002.

Album

After Freshlyground released their second album, Nomvula, in 2004, The Sunday Times described Mahola as one of South Africa’s best and most inspiring young singers.

She travelled to Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria with English singer Robbie Williams in 2006, with Freshlyground performing as Williams’ supporting act.

At the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Mahola, with Freshlyground and Shakira, performed Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) in the opening and closing ceremonies.

Deep connection

In 2020, she started doing her own thing. “I met my mentor, Craig Foster, who is the guy with the octopus in My Octopus Teacher.

“He took me for my first dive in 2020. It almost feels like it changed my DNA. “When you are down there, you don’t think about your worries.

“It’s a deep connection with nature and now I have started to reconnect with traditional practices I learnt in the Eastern Cape from my father. I have had a long, beautiful journey that has been documented in a movie that non-governmental organisation Sea Change is making about my life. It comes out next year,” added Mohola.

Ambassador

She is an ambassador for Sea Change, that connects people with the ocean.

“Unfortunately, many oceans are overfished. There’s not a lot of ocean life left, especially in Cape Town. This year, I did my first scuba diving course in Sodwana Bay, where I saw a lot more marine life. It was incredible to see so many fish. “It really changed my life.”

Performance

After leaving Freshlyground, Mohola formed the Feminine Force, which was a revolving band space for women.

“That’s been a really cool and healing space for me. “I wanted women coming into the music space for the first time to have a gentle landing space. The music industry is intense,” said Mahola.

She added that one of her ultimate dreams is to perform with Skin from Skunk Anansie one day, or SA artist Msaki.