The masked kwaito star is returning to the stage, bringing early 2000s nostalgia to Johannesburg's music festival.

South African music fans have another reason to get excited about Oskido’s Big Day Out. The mysterious Mzekezeke is confirmed for an exclusive performance at this year’s festival.

The iconic masked performer will take to the main stage on Saturday, 28 November. This marks a highly anticipated return for an artist whose music became part of the soundtrack of the early 2000s.

For fans who remember the era when kwaito dominated dance floors and radio playlists, Mzekezeke’s appearance is likely to be one of the festival’s biggest talking points.

Known for his distinctive masked persona and memorable hits, Mzekezeke became one of the recognisable figures in South African popular music. His return adds another nostalgic moment to a festival celebrating the artists and sounds that shaped the country’s music industry.

Celebration of South African music

Now in its third edition, Oskido’s Big Day Out has established itself as a major gathering for lovers of kwaito. In addition, it attracts fans of house and dance music.

Following two consecutive sold-out events, the 2026 edition promises an expanded experience, introducing two stages.

Mzekezeke joins an impressive main stage line-up featuring some of the country’s most celebrated music pioneers and performers.

These include B.O.P, Mdu Masilela, Liquideep, Trompies, Oskido, DJ Cleo, Glen Lewis, DJ Fresh, DJ Mbuso, DJ Ganyani, Nokwazi, Durban’s Finest, DJ Cndo and DJs at Work.

There will also be the Namba Stage, dedicated to deep house.

Headliners include Sir LSG and DJ SoulDiva, alongside Dark Horse, D’General, Mr Shane, Chymamusique, Sculptured Music and Bobsta B2B Sabz.

What festivalgoers need to know

Beyond the music, organisers say they are prioritising the safety and comfort of festivalgoers.

There will also be 15 food stalls, a coffee and matcha bar, and a fully stocked 60-metre bar. Drinks will be served in appropriate cups as part of the event’s responsible alcohol service measures.

OSKIDO’S BIG DAY OUT 2026