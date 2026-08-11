‘Where is Sako?’ ask fans as Dalton responds to unsubstantiated divorce rumours

Rumours of a split between viral content creators Dalton "Ain't Worried" Memel and his wife Sako have exploded online this week, but Dalton's own brother says the speculation has gone too far.

Social media has spent the past few days convinced that popular couple influencers Dalton and Sako are heading for divorce.

Their brand, “We Ain’t Worried,” was built almost entirely on their marriage, their parenting, and their comedic day-to-day life in West Virginia – which is exactly why an apparent crack in that image has sent fans into overdrive.



This comes just months after their past adult content shared on the OnlyFans platform resurfaced and went viral.

What started the rumours

The recent rumours trace back to a video Dalton posted to his own channels in early August. In it, he opened up about several difficult chapters in his life at once: his past struggles with rehabilitation, the death of a friend, and – the part that’s drawn the most attention – a terminal cancer diagnosis for his mother.

It was one line in particular that set off alarm bells. Dalton said his mother’s diagnosis, devastating as it is, “ain’t even the saddest thing” going on in his life right now. He didn’t elaborate on what he meant. Viewers immediately started reading into it, especially because Sako – his usual co-star in almost everything he posts – was noticeably absent from the video. Some fans also pointed to photos of damaged windows on the couple’s boat as a supposed clue, though nothing has tied that incident to their relationship.

The police report fuelling the fire

Adding to the speculation is a Wood County, West Virginia police reports that’s resurfaced online. Records show Dalton was charged with two counts of domestic battery on 15 February 2026, pleaded not guilty the same day, and was released on a $2,000 bond. Four days later, on 19 February, the charges were dismissed without prejudice – meaning there was no conviction, though the case could technically be refiled.

A lot of the “divorce” narrative appears to be driven by Sako’ absence from a number of recent videos and inference, amplified by low-quality aggregator sites.

Is a divorce actually confirmed?

Despite claims flying around online – including one widely shared but unverified social post alleging Sako has “confirmed” the split – neither of them has issued a public statement directly addressing their marital status.



Reports that Sako is either dead or currently staying with her parents remain unconfirmed and are circulating mostly through second-hand social media claims rather than any on-record source.

The brother steps in

Dalton’s brother, Christopher Adkison, addressed the frenzy in a lengthy social media post after fielding what he described as roughly 50 messages and a dozen phone calls from concerned fans and family friends.

He confirmed that he’d spoken to Dalton two days prior and that the family is “going through a very difficult season” that could use prayers and support.

Notably, Adkison stopped short of confirming or denying anything about a divorce. He was explicit that it isn’t his place to speak on what’s happening between Dalton and Sako specifically, and he asked people to stop gossiping and speculating, calling it unfair to the couple and their son. His message closed with a simple request: if people want to help, they should pray rather than spread rumours.