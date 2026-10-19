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Cindy Crawford ‘beyond heartbroken’ after death of son at 27

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

19 October 2026

01:50 pm

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'We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother.'

Cindy Crawford attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards)

Cindy Crawford attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on 29 September 2022 in New York City. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards

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American supermodel Cindy Crawford said on Sunday that she and her family are “beyond heartbroken,” a month after the death of her son Presley Gerber.

The 27-year-old model, the son of Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on 20 September at a rehab facility in California.

“We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother,” Crawford wrote in a post on Instagram on behalf of her family, alongside a black-and-white photo of him.

“We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability,” she added.

Kaia Gerber, Presley’s sister, also paid tribute to him on Instagram: “You know how much I loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favourite thing about myself.”

Born in California in 1999, Presley Gerber modelled like his mother and sister, making his runway debut for Italian label Moschino at age 16.

In recent years, he has spoken openly on social media about his mental health struggles and drug use.

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