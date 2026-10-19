Recipe of the day: Cool down with this spiced plum rum

A fruity twist on a classic rum cocktail, this spiced plum drink combines dark rum with fresh seasonal fruit and aromatic spices for a refreshing drink with a little kick.

Looking for a refreshing drink to enjoy on a hot day? This spiced plum rum combines the fruity flavours of fresh plums and orange with the warming notes of cinnamon and star anise.

Topped with lemonade and soda water, it is an easy-to-make cocktail that is perfect for summer gatherings or a relaxed afternoon at home.

Spiced plum rum

Ingredients

4 star anise, toasted

4 cinnamon shards

3 plums, sliced into wedges

1 orange, sliced

4 tots dark rum, or more if you dare!

Lemonade and soda water

Ice cubes

Method

Place star anise, cinnamon, a few plum wedges, orange slices and ice cubes into four large glasses. Add rum and top up with equal parts lemonade and soda.

*This recipe is courtesy of juicydelicious