City Polo, Breathe Move Align and more happening in Johannesburg this weekend

17 October 2025

Johannesburg will host a series of exciting events this weekend.

what's happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Here is what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend. Pictures: Supplied and Instagram

Gauteng is set for a weekend packed with culture, music, sport, and wellness.

From thrilling polo matches and symphonic performances to book launches and community celebrations, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you want to relax, explore, or celebrate local talent, Johannesburg and the surrounding areas offer plenty of ways to make the most of your weekend.

Here is what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

City Polo Sunday

The Titan Law Africa Cup 2025 will take place at the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton on Sunday, October 19. Gates open at 10 am, with the event running from 11 am to 6:30 pm.

This year’s theme is Downton Abbey meets 2025. Tickets are available through Howler.

Breathe Move Align

A wellness session focusing on mindfulness, strength, and endurance will be held on Saturday, October 18, at Nuru Studios, 44 Stanley, Johannesburg.

The one-hour event is designed to bring stillness, control, and focus to the mind. It aims to promote peace, cultivate courage, and build endurance, strength, and perseverance in the body. Tickets are R250 per person.

Vaal Day

Vaal Day celebrations will also take place on Saturday, October 18, at the Vaal Showgrounds on Nic Botha Street, Leeuwkuil, Vereeniging.

The festival will feature local music, art, food, and performances, highlighting the culture and community spirit of the Vaal region.

Lucky Libra Launch

Gomolemo B. Moyo will launch the novel Lucky Libra at Goddess Café, Southdowns, Centurion, on Sunday, October 19.

The coming-of-age story follows an intersex character navigating life while making decisions about gender identity and sexuality. Ticket prices include a copy of the book.

Dumza Maswana’s Umngqungqo Orchestral Experience

Baritone Dumza Maswana brings his orchestra to Johannesburg for the first time on Saturday, October 18, at the Market Theatre, John Kani.

The 20-piece ensemble, conducted by Sakhile Simani and directed by Mthokozisi Mabuza, will present a symphonic performance blending indigenous rhythms, jazz, soul, and spiritual storytelling.

